Doctor Couple, Minor Children Killed As Car Collides Head-On With Trailer In Baran
Kawai SHO Rajpal Singh said the victims were originally from Jhunjhunu and had been living in Jaipur. The family was travelling from Chhabra to Jaipur.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Baran: A doctor couple and their two minor children were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer on the Atru-Kawai road in Rajasthan's Baran on Tuesday, police said.
Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from Kawai police station reached the spot and extricated the trapped individuals from the car with help from the locals. When they were rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared them dead upon arrival.
The bodies have been sent for autopsy by the police, and a case has been registered. Kawai station house officer (SHO) Rajpal Singh said the deceased have been identified as Dr Suresh Gajraj (PMO of Mandalgarh), his wife Dr Shalini Maurya, and their two children — Swapnil (12) and Nilisha (7).
"The victims were originally from Surajgarh in Jhunjhunu and had been living in Jaipur. The family was travelling from Chhabra to Jaipur when their car collided with the speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction between Atru and Kawai," he added.
The SHO said the driver of the bulk carrier fled the scene after the accident and a search operation has been launched to nab him. "The bodies have been kept in the mortuary at Atru Hospital, and the family members have been informed about the matter. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident," he added.
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