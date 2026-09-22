ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Couple, Minor Children Killed As Car Collides Head-On With Trailer In Baran

Baran: A doctor couple and their two minor children were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer on the Atru-Kawai road in Rajasthan's Baran on Tuesday, police said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from Kawai police station reached the spot and extricated the trapped individuals from the car with help from the locals. When they were rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy by the police, and a case has been registered. Kawai station house officer (SHO) Rajpal Singh said the deceased have been identified as Dr Suresh Gajraj (PMO of Mandalgarh), his wife Dr Shalini Maurya, and their two children — Swapnil (12) and Nilisha (7).