Doctor Attempts Suicide After Alleged Harassment Following Child’s Death In Maharashtra

Ambernath: In a shocking development, a woman doctor in Ambernath allegedly attempted suicide after claiming she was being harassed in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy undergoing treatment.

Dr. Swapnali Gaiker had been treating Vijay Vinod Jaiswal (6), who later died during treatment at a government hospital in Ambernath. Following the incident, the doctor alleged that several social activists targeted her, circulated videos about her on social media, and subjected her to harassment and blackmail.

According to sources, distressed by the alleged mental harassment, Dr. Gaiker consumed sleeping pills on Friday night in an apparent suicide attempt. She is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Gaiker said, “For the past few days, Vaishali Nalawade, Sandeep Bharad, Praveen Gosavi and Milind Magar have been harassing me. They have been coming outside my clinic with media personnel and making allegations against me. They are demanding that my dispensary be shut down. Videos about me have been circulated, and many people have posted abusive comments. A complaint has also been filed at the government hospital, and I have been called for an inquiry. Even before the post-mortem report is out, and without any complaint from the child’s father, who are these people demanding action against me?”

Vijay Jaiswal, a resident of the Mahalaxmi Nagar area in Ambernath, had developed a severe cough and cold and was undergoing treatment under Dr. Gaiker. According to the boy’s parents, he was first admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to a government hospital, where he eventually succumbed.

The child’s body was sent for post-mortem. The parents stated that they would seek action if any negligence was found but preferred to wait for the official report before making allegations.