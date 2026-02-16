Doctor Attempts Suicide After Alleged Harassment Following Child’s Death In Maharashtra
According to sources, distressed by the alleged mental harassment, Dr. Gaiker consumed sleeping pills on Friday night in an apparent suicide attempt.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Ambernath: In a shocking development, a woman doctor in Ambernath allegedly attempted suicide after claiming she was being harassed in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy undergoing treatment.
Dr. Swapnali Gaiker had been treating Vijay Vinod Jaiswal (6), who later died during treatment at a government hospital in Ambernath. Following the incident, the doctor alleged that several social activists targeted her, circulated videos about her on social media, and subjected her to harassment and blackmail.
According to sources, distressed by the alleged mental harassment, Dr. Gaiker consumed sleeping pills on Friday night in an apparent suicide attempt. She is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Gaiker said, “For the past few days, Vaishali Nalawade, Sandeep Bharad, Praveen Gosavi and Milind Magar have been harassing me. They have been coming outside my clinic with media personnel and making allegations against me. They are demanding that my dispensary be shut down. Videos about me have been circulated, and many people have posted abusive comments. A complaint has also been filed at the government hospital, and I have been called for an inquiry. Even before the post-mortem report is out, and without any complaint from the child’s father, who are these people demanding action against me?”
Vijay Jaiswal, a resident of the Mahalaxmi Nagar area in Ambernath, had developed a severe cough and cold and was undergoing treatment under Dr. Gaiker. According to the boy’s parents, he was first admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to a government hospital, where he eventually succumbed.
The child’s body was sent for post-mortem. The parents stated that they would seek action if any negligence was found but preferred to wait for the official report before making allegations.
Meanwhile, the named activists have demanded strict action against Dr. Gaiker, alleging medical negligence. However, the doctor has maintained that no formal complaint has been filed by the parents or the police and that she is being unfairly targeted.
Police have initiated an inquiry and are awaiting the post-mortem report. The dean of the government hospital has also ordered a departmental investigation. Additionally, the Women and Child Welfare Committee has begun its own inquiry into the matter.
Responding to the allegations, activist Praveen Gosavi said, “When we learned about the child’s death due to alleged negligence, we sought help through Lokadhikar Samiti. We want a detailed investigation and are prepared to pursue the matter in court if necessary. We support families like the Jaiswals, who are economically weak and cannot afford costly treatment or legal battles.”
Another activist, Sandeep Bharad, denied the harassment charges and claimed that the doctor was attempting to gain sympathy. “Doctors are aware of the possible reactions to medicines. The entire course of treatment must be investigated thoroughly. Naming us and going to the media will not help the case,” he said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Read More: