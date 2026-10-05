ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Assault: Sena Corporator Surrenders Before Thane Court; Sent To Jail

File photo - Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and others assaulted and verbally abused three doctors, including a lady doctor, who were on duty in the labour ward of the Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital at Dombivli in Thane district on July 6, 2026. ( IANS )

Thane: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the prime accused in a doctor assault case, and three others have surrendered before the trial court in Thane district after the Supreme Court cancelled their bail. The court remanded them to Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan after they surrendered on Sunday, officials said.

Mhatre and others are accused of assaulting and verbally abusing three doctors, including a lady doctor, who were on duty in the labour ward of the Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital at Dombivli in Thane district on July 6.

On September 28, the Supreme Court had cancelled the bail of Mhatre and his associates Ramesh Pawar, Pramod alias Prakash Nikam, and Akshay Sharad Karande, set aside a Bombay High Court order, and asked them to surrender before the trial court by October 5.

Another accused, Sadhana Sanjay Karande, had already been remanded to judicial custody in Adharwadi Jail after a Kalyan court denied her bail earlier. The top court had noted that a doctor cannot be expected to exercise sound and independent judgment while working under the apprehension of physical violence, intimidation or coercion.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said in its order that physical violence, intimidation or coercion cannot become a means of expressing dissatisfaction with medical treatment, securing compliance with a demand or raising grievance for an adverse medical outcome.