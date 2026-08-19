ETV Bharat / state

Doctor And Staff Leave Surgical Gloves And Paper Napkins Inside Woman's Stomach After Her C-Section

Beed: A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has come to light in Beed. Family members of the survivor, who is still in the Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital, have made shocking claims that surgical gloves and paper napkins were left inside the abdomen of a 19-year-old lady after she was discharged following a Caesarean section at the district hospital.

They state that gloves and a paper napkin were removed from her abdomen during a subsequent surgery at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Due to this negligence, the new mother, Sandhya Gaikwad, is currently battling for her life at Sassoon Hospital.

The case

Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad (19), who was an expectant mother, was admitted to Beed District Hospital on August 1 for a caesarean section surgery. She was discharged four days after the surgery. However, within a few days of returning home, she began suffering from severe abdominal pain and nausea.

Her family called the district hospital, complaining that she had been vomiting and her condition was not good. In the meantime, the family showed her to a private doctor and conducted various examinations. In the sonography reports, they noticed the presence of a foreign object in her abdomen.

The family called the hospital and showed the sonography reports. A doctor urgently called on Dr Sheshrao Jagtap, the District Civil Surgeon (DCS), to report the presence of a foreign particle. Jagtap asked the doctor to look at the sonography report closely once again, which was reconfirmed. He instructed the doctor to ask the family to admit the patient and said he would call on two surgeons to remove the foreign particle.

However, after this shocking negligence, the parents of Sandhya decided against re-admitting her to the same hospital and said instead they would admit her to Sassoon Hospital in Pune for further treatment.