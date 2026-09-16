ETV Bharat / state

'Do Bengaluru Roads Exist Only To Generate Bills?': Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Pulls Up Officials

Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday pulled up officials over poor quality roads, unscientific waste disposal, drinking water shortages and alleged irregularities in development works, questioning why public money was not producing durable infrastructure.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Urban District-KDP meeting at the Zilla Panchayat office, the Minister asked officials whether the administration lacked resources and capacity or whether development works were being undertaken merely to generate bills.

“Do we lack the capacity and resources required for development, or do we have everything and yet officials are working only to make bills?” Gowda asked.

Taking officials to task over the condition of roads, Gowda questioned repeated expenditure on resurfacing and repairs. “Are we spending less on roads than other states? A road may get damaged at one place because of unusually heavy traffic, but can that single example be applied everywhere?” he asked.

Rejecting explanations that Bengaluru’s traffic and weather were solely responsible for rapid deterioration, he said roads should be built to withstand local conditions.

“A road constructed once should last at least seven or eight years. If you do poor work and return after two years asking for another Rs 50 crore for resurfacing, how much money will ever be enough? It becomes the same road and the same bill again,” he said.

The Minister told officials that quality construction would ensure better value for public money. “We may not have all your technical knowledge, but we have common sense. Don’t use technical explanations to justify poor work,” he said.