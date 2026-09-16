'Do Bengaluru Roads Exist Only To Generate Bills?': Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Pulls Up Officials
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda questions repeated expenditure on resurfacing and road repairs while dismissing explanations that Bengaluru’s traffic and weather were responsible for rapid deterioration.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday pulled up officials over poor quality roads, unscientific waste disposal, drinking water shortages and alleged irregularities in development works, questioning why public money was not producing durable infrastructure.
Speaking at the Bengaluru Urban District-KDP meeting at the Zilla Panchayat office, the Minister asked officials whether the administration lacked resources and capacity or whether development works were being undertaken merely to generate bills.
“Do we lack the capacity and resources required for development, or do we have everything and yet officials are working only to make bills?” Gowda asked.
Taking officials to task over the condition of roads, Gowda questioned repeated expenditure on resurfacing and repairs. “Are we spending less on roads than other states? A road may get damaged at one place because of unusually heavy traffic, but can that single example be applied everywhere?” he asked.
Rejecting explanations that Bengaluru’s traffic and weather were solely responsible for rapid deterioration, he said roads should be built to withstand local conditions.
“A road constructed once should last at least seven or eight years. If you do poor work and return after two years asking for another Rs 50 crore for resurfacing, how much money will ever be enough? It becomes the same road and the same bill again,” he said.
The Minister told officials that quality construction would ensure better value for public money. “We may not have all your technical knowledge, but we have common sense. Don’t use technical explanations to justify poor work,” he said.
Gowda said new roads had been identified across the BMRD region surrounding Bengaluru after nearly one-and-a-half years of planning, while some existing roads were being widened.
He warned Panchayat Development Officers (PDO) against constructing roads in violation of the master plan. “If roads are constructed by violating the master plan as though nobody will notice, legal action will be initiated against the concerned PDO,” he said.
He also directed that a portion of funds allocated to every gram panchayat must be spent on permanent infrastructure, particularly drinking water and waste management.
Expressing dissatisfaction over garbage management, Gowda said Karnataka needed to learn from practices adopted elsewhere. “When we look at waste-management work in other states, we should feel embarrassed. We do not have a shortage of funds. At least now, waste must be managed scientifically,” he said.
The Minister also questioned officials over failure to provide adequate drinking water facilities in panchayats facing acute shortages.
He further sought explanations over alleged billing irregularities, asking an official whether bills had been raised from two sources for the same work.
Gowda clarified that development spending must result in durable public assets rather than repeated repairs and expenditure, telling officials that accountability, planning and quality must guide works across Bengaluru and its surrounding areas.
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