Do Religious Cases Automatically Go To Justice GR Swaminathan's Bench?: TNTJ Secretary
Ansari said the judge quashed a 2024 government order for issuing backward Muslim community certificates to those converting to Islam, which is against the Constitution.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaat (TNTJ) secretary Ansari on Thursday questioned whether religious cases go to the bench of Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court on their own, or does he take them up?
"We see all religion-related cases going to the bench of Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. The case filed by Sameer Ahmed, who recently converted to Islam, seeking a Muslim certificate, went to the bench, which quashed a 2024 government order," Ansari said after meeting with Minority Welfare Minister Shahjahan at the Secretariat.
He said the concerned judge quashed the order issued by the then Tamil Nadu government in 2024 for issuing backward Muslim community certificates to people belonging to backward classes, most backward classes, and scheduled communities converted to Islam.
"The judge has done this against Muslims and against the Constitution," Ansari said, adding that the ruling government should appeal this, considering the sentiments of the minorities. "We met Minority Welfare Minister Shahjahan and submitted the same demands. We will also meet Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar and submit petitions," he added.
Ansari said the state government should immediately appeal against the judge's decision and provide reservation to those converted from the backward class to Muslims through the Backward Class Muslims scheme. "At the same time, if the Thiruparankundram case, the Gurupani case, and the case for obtaining a religious caste certificate go to Justice Swaminathan, it seems to be planned," he added.
He raised concerns with the minister over how such cases continue to be heard by the judge, given that his ruling in a religious case was discussed in Parliament. "The minister has promised that we are investigating the matter and will take legal action," Ansari said.
He said the Constitution empowers everyone to follow the religion of their choice. "In that sense, it is their right to ask for a caste certificate. How can the court question this? Justice Hari Paranthaman has ruled that if a person belonging to a backward, extremely backward or scheduled caste converts to Islam, he can be given a backward Muslim certificate. Justice Swaminathan may have cited this," Ansari said.
Also Read