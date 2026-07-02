ETV Bharat / state

Do Religious Cases Automatically Go To Justice GR Swaminathan's Bench?: TNTJ Secretary

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaat (TNTJ) secretary Ansari on Thursday questioned whether religious cases go to the bench of Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court on their own, or does he take them up?

"We see all religion-related cases going to the bench of Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. The case filed by Sameer Ahmed, who recently converted to Islam, seeking a Muslim certificate, went to the bench, which quashed a 2024 government order," Ansari said after meeting with Minority Welfare Minister Shahjahan at the Secretariat.

He said the concerned judge quashed the order issued by the then Tamil Nadu government in 2024 for issuing backward Muslim community certificates to people belonging to backward classes, most backward classes, and scheduled communities converted to Islam.

"The judge has done this against Muslims and against the Constitution," Ansari said, adding that the ruling government should appeal this, considering the sentiments of the minorities. "We met Minority Welfare Minister Shahjahan and submitted the same demands. We will also meet Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar and submit petitions," he added.