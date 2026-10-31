ETV Bharat / state

'Do Not Want To Be Part Of Deception’: Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Stands 'Firm' On Decision To Resign

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah speaking to ETV Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

​Budgam: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, on Saturday said he remains firm on his decision to resign from the party and the Lok Sabha on November 3.

​Speaking to the media in Budgam, the NC leader reiterated his differences with the party leadership over key electoral promises, including the restoration of Article 370, protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights and securing the release of prisoners.

“My resignation will be formally announced on November 3, and there is no question of reconsidering my decision as my concerns are rooted in commitments made to the people during the assembly and parliamentary elections,” Ruhullah said. The date coincides with the death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi. A public gathering has been scheduled at Behesht-e-Zehra Park, near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Budgam, on the occasion. Ruling out his role in attempts to destabilise the elected government, Ruhullah said he was neither interested in horse-trading nor political bargaining. “The National Conference-led government should be allowed to complete its five-year term. The political manoeuvring should not be used to bring down the elected government,” he said.