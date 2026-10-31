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'Do Not Want To Be Part Of Deception’: Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Stands 'Firm' On Decision To Resign

National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah stands firm on his November 3 resignation from Parliament, stating he refuses to "become part of deception," reports Arif Bashir

'Do Not Want To Be Part Of Deception’: Jammu Kashmir MP Aga Ruhullah Stands 'Firm' On Resignation Decision
Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Budgam: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, on Saturday said he remains firm on his decision to resign from the party and the Lok Sabha on November 3.

​Speaking to the media in Budgam, the NC leader reiterated his differences with the party leadership over key electoral promises, including the restoration of Article 370, protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights and securing the release of prisoners.

“My resignation will be formally announced on November 3, and there is no question of reconsidering my decision as my concerns are rooted in commitments made to the people during the assembly and parliamentary elections,” Ruhullah said.

The date coincides with the death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi. A public gathering has been scheduled at Behesht-e-Zehra Park, near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Budgam, on the occasion.

Ruling out his role in attempts to destabilise the elected government, Ruhullah said he was neither interested in horse-trading nor political bargaining. “The National Conference-led government should be allowed to complete its five-year term. The political manoeuvring should not be used to bring down the elected government,” he said.

​The MP claimed that his decision was not driven by disappointment over being denied any position or ministerial berth, but by a “need to ensure accountability” over promises made to the voters.

“If the leadership was unwilling to continue its struggle for the restoration of Article 370 and the constitutional rights of Jammu and Kashmir, it must explain the moral justification for retaining the parliamentary mandate secured on the party’s election symbol,” he said, referring to recent remarks by NC President Farooq Abdullah on Article 370.

​Ruhullah said he did not want to become part of “deception of the people” and that his decision was guided by political principles and accountability. “I am prepared to face the political consequences of my move. If people supported my stand, there could be an opportunity to represent them again through the parliamentary platform in the future,” he said.

Appealing to people to attend the November 3 program, Ruhullah said the programme would provide a platform for like-minded people from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir to come together and deliberate on issues concerning the region.

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TAGGED:

AGA RUHULLAH FIRM ON RESIGNATION
NC MP RESIGNATION DECISION
JAMMU KASHMIR NC RESIGNATION ROW
ROW OVER ARTICLE 370

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