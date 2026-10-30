'Do Not Trust Modi, He Will Be there Only Till April-May': Sanjay Raut
He also challenged the ruling government to hold general elections with ballot paper and not EVMs
Published : October 30, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has urged citizens not to place their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he will soon be out of power by April-May.
Raut criticised the ruling dispensation and said, "Instead of organising tea parties and discussions regarding farmers' issues, the government should provide direct financial assistance." He further urged the Centre to redirect the funds to provide relief to farmers.
In his stinging criticism, Raut alleged, "Instead of wasting money on purchasing Members of Legislative Assembly and Parliament, divert that fund to truly help the farmers instead."
Maharashtra is currently facing a severe drought due to insufficient rainfall this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government declared an early drought in 304 talukas, and directives have been issued for aid under 'Trigger 1' and 'Trigger 2' categories. Raut mocked the Diwali bonus that was recently announced to be given to the farmers.
"This token Diwali bonus of Rs 5000 was announced by the government, while they are busy holding seminars and discussions, given the dire financial situation of the farmers. Does this befit them?" he questioned.
Raut alleged that while the economic condition of farmers in the state is critical, the government is offering nothing but empty promises.
"Stop these Chai pe Charcha (discussions over tea) sessions, talks with farmers, and endless meetings. What is the purpose of such discussions when farmers continue to struggle to afford one meal a day? Farmers do not need this endless cycle of talk. Instead, they need tangible, direct assistance," Raut said,
Remit money to accounts directly
Raut urged the government to prioritise depositing financial aid directly to the bank accounts of farmers. He has alleged that the same funds allocated for farmers are actually used to secure votes.
"They have a lot of money to buy MLAs and MPs, which they should instead give to the farmers, as their financial condition is rather dire. The government is only offering promises. Farmers do not need this endless cycle of talk. They want direct monetary help by depositing the promised aid into the bank accounts of farmers," said Raut.
Demands use of ballot papers
Raut said Legislative Council elections held this week in Maharashtra showed true results, because they had used ballot papers and not EVMs. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate won three out of the five seats.
He said the results in Nagpur, Pune, and Marathwada are stark examples of real victory, as ballot papers were used and not the EVM.
"The BJP lacks the strength to win elections when voting is held with ballots and not EVMs. The BJP should try and hold general elections using paper ballots, then the BJP will be forced to sit at home for the next 100 years," said Raut.
He also cited the election for the Gokul Milk Producers' Union in Kolhapur, which again was conducted using paper ballots. Congress-led panel of Satej Patil emerged victorious, while the BJP was defeated.
Furthermore, Raut alleged that the BJP has won all elections by manipulating the EVMs and engaging in fraudulent practices.
Read More