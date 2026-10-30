ETV Bharat / state

'Do Not Trust Modi, He Will Be there Only Till April-May': Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has urged citizens not to place their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he will soon be out of power by April-May.

Raut criticised the ruling dispensation and said, "Instead of organising tea parties and discussions regarding farmers' issues, the government should provide direct financial assistance." He further urged the Centre to redirect the funds to provide relief to farmers.

In his stinging criticism, Raut alleged, "Instead of wasting money on purchasing Members of Legislative Assembly and Parliament, divert that fund to truly help the farmers instead."

Maharashtra is currently facing a severe drought due to insufficient rainfall this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government declared an early drought in 304 talukas, and directives have been issued for aid under 'Trigger 1' and 'Trigger 2' categories. Raut mocked the Diwali bonus that was recently announced to be given to the farmers.

"This token Diwali bonus of Rs 5000 was announced by the government, while they are busy holding seminars and discussions, given the dire financial situation of the farmers. Does this befit them?" he questioned.

Raut alleged that while the economic condition of farmers in the state is critical, the government is offering nothing but empty promises.

"Stop these Chai pe Charcha (discussions over tea) sessions, talks with farmers, and endless meetings. What is the purpose of such discussions when farmers continue to struggle to afford one meal a day? Farmers do not need this endless cycle of talk. Instead, they need tangible, direct assistance," Raut said,

Remit money to accounts directly

Raut urged the government to prioritise depositing financial aid directly to the bank accounts of farmers. He has alleged that the same funds allocated for farmers are actually used to secure votes.