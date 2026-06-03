ETV Bharat / state

'Do Not Return You Will Be Arrested': Legal Adviser Warns Cockroach Janata Party Founder

Pune: Advocate Asim Sarode, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke’s legal adviser has warned him of arrest but pledged to fight any legal challenges on Dipke’s behalf.

According to Sarode, Dipke reached out to the counsel via telephone to discuss the matter. “During our conversation, I told Dipke that sooner or later he will be arrested by the authorities in India. But, I assured him that his legal team would fight whatever legal battles may arise in the future,” Sarode told ETV Bharat.

Sarode said that he had a detailed discussion with Dipke and advised him not to return to India at this juncture.

“My stance is that he should return. I conveyed this to him. However, he remains firm in his resolve to return to India. He intends to stage a protest, through democratic means, to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in connection with the NEET paper leak scandal,” the counsel said.