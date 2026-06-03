'Do Not Return You Will Be Arrested': Legal Adviser Warns Cockroach Janata Party Founder
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke plans to return to India on June 6 to protest Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation amid NEET scandal.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Pune: Advocate Asim Sarode, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke’s legal adviser has warned him of arrest but pledged to fight any legal challenges on Dipke’s behalf.
According to Sarode, Dipke reached out to the counsel via telephone to discuss the matter. “During our conversation, I told Dipke that sooner or later he will be arrested by the authorities in India. But, I assured him that his legal team would fight whatever legal battles may arise in the future,” Sarode told ETV Bharat.
Sarode said that he had a detailed discussion with Dipke and advised him not to return to India at this juncture.
“My stance is that he should return. I conveyed this to him. However, he remains firm in his resolve to return to India. He intends to stage a protest, through democratic means, to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in connection with the NEET paper leak scandal,” the counsel said.
Sarode said that he was confident that Dipke would receive huge support from across the country.
“Dipke enjoys good support as many people are expected to join his protest given the stance he has adopted and considering the manner in which he has been trolled regarding this struggle. However, it appears inevitable that he will be arrested sooner or later. In light of this, I affirm that we will vigorously contest any legal proceedings that may be initiated against him,” he added.
Dipke plans to return to India June 6 to demand the resignation of Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and lead a peaceful protest.
Also Read