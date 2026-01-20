'Do Not Blackmail The Court': Madras HC Refuses To Recuse In Savukku Shankar Bail Case
Madras HC refused to recuse from Savukku Shankar's bail case, warning his side against attempting to 'blackmail' the judiciary over bench transfer demands.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court warned against any attempt to 'blackmail' the judiciary and made it clear that it would not recuse itself from hearing the bail cancellation plea against YouTuber Savukku Shankar.
A division bench comprising Justice P Velmurugan and Justice M Jothiraman was on Monday hearing a petition filed by the police seeking cancellation of the interim bail granted to Savukku Shankar on medical grounds.
Savukku Shankar was arrested on December 13, 2025, in connection with fraud cases registered at the Adambakkam and Saidapet police stations. Following his arrest, his mother Kamala filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madras High Court, citing health reasons. The court granted him interim conditional bail for three months, valid until March 25.
Later, the police approached the High Court seeking cancellation of the interim bail. In their petition, they alleged that Savukku Shankar had violated bail conditions by continuing to post videos that were defamatory in nature. The police also informed the court that a medical team was available at Stanley Government Hospital to provide him with treatment.
During an earlier hearing, the bench questioned whether it was approached to obtain bail on medical grounds and then allegedly intimidated witnesses. The court directed the police to submit all relevant documents and asked Kamala to file a response to the cancellation plea.
When the case came up for hearing on January 19, counsel appearing for Savukku requested that the bench not hear the matter and sought its transfer to another bench through the Chief Justice.
Reacting sharply, the judges said, "Do not try to blackmail the court. That will not work." They made it clear that they would not recuse themselves and had never accepted such requests in the past.
The bench added that if Savukku wanted, he could approach the Chief Justice separately for relief. Despite a petition expressing a lack of confidence in the bench, the judges reiterated they would continue to hear the case. The court directed Savukku to file his response and adjourned the hearing to January 20.
