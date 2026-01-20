ETV Bharat / state

'Do Not Blackmail The Court': Madras HC Refuses To Recuse In Savukku Shankar Bail Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court warned against any attempt to 'blackmail' the judiciary and made it clear that it would not recuse itself from hearing the bail cancellation plea against YouTuber Savukku Shankar.

A division bench comprising Justice P Velmurugan and Justice M Jothiraman was on Monday hearing a petition filed by the police seeking cancellation of the interim bail granted to Savukku Shankar on medical grounds.

Savukku Shankar was arrested on December 13, 2025, in connection with fraud cases registered at the Adambakkam and Saidapet police stations. Following his arrest, his mother Kamala filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madras High Court, citing health reasons. The court granted him interim conditional bail for three months, valid until March 25.

Later, the police approached the High Court seeking cancellation of the interim bail. In their petition, they alleged that Savukku Shankar had violated bail conditions by continuing to post videos that were defamatory in nature. The police also informed the court that a medical team was available at Stanley Government Hospital to provide him with treatment.