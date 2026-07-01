Reservation Protest By Nomadic Communities Turns Violent In Jaipur, Police Use Tear Gas And Lathi-Charge
The protesters, who have been staging a sit-in at the stadium, allegedly pelted stones at police personnel after talks with the state government failed.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Jaipur: A protest by nomadic and semi-nomadic communities demanding 10 per cent reservation turned violent in Jaipur on Wednesday evening near Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium.
The protesters, who have been staging a sit-in at the stadium, allegedly pelted stones at police personnel after talks with the state government failed. Police responded with a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
The confrontation, which lasted for nearly 20 minutes, left several police personnel with minor injuries. Authorities deployed additional personnel from the Special Task Force (STF) to bring the situation under control.
Earlier, a delegation of the protesting communities held talks with the state government. The discussions were led by senior IAS officer Kuldeep Ranka on behalf of the government, but the meeting ended without a breakthrough.
Speaking to the media, Ratan Nath Kalbelia said the communities' primary demand is a 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.
He also demanded permanent land titles for members of the communities at the places where they are currently residing and the removal of discrepancies in the official names of various nomadic and semi-nomadic castes.
Kalbelia said the communities have been agitating over their 11-point charter of demands for the past two years and warned that the movement would intensify if the government failed to address their concerns.
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