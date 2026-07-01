ETV Bharat / state

Reservation Protest By Nomadic Communities Turns Violent In Jaipur, Police Use Tear Gas And Lathi-Charge

Jaipur: A protest by nomadic and semi-nomadic communities demanding 10 per cent reservation turned violent in Jaipur on Wednesday evening near Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium.

The protesters, who have been staging a sit-in at the stadium, allegedly pelted stones at police personnel after talks with the state government failed. Police responded with a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The confrontation, which lasted for nearly 20 minutes, left several police personnel with minor injuries. Authorities deployed additional personnel from the Special Task Force (STF) to bring the situation under control.

Earlier, a delegation of the protesting communities held talks with the state government. The discussions were led by senior IAS officer Kuldeep Ranka on behalf of the government, but the meeting ended without a breakthrough.