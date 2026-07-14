ETV Bharat / state

DNA Test To Establish Paternity Does Not Violate Right To Privacy: Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday ruled that there is no legal bar on using scientific methods to establish paternity and directing a DNA test does not amount to a violation of the right to privacy when children seek to establish their biological parentage in a property dispute.

The order was passed by Justice Vijaykumar A Patil while hearing a petition filed by Shivanna of Hadya village in Nanjangud taluk.

Examining the case records, the court noted that during cross-examination before the trial court, Shivanna had voluntarily expressed his willingness to undergo a DNA test. Having given such consent during the proceedings, he could not later claim that the test violated his right to privacy, the court observed.

The bench further pointed out that while the petitioner is officially recorded as HC Shivanna, he identifies himself only as Shivanna. The evidence placed on record was insufficient to conclusively establish the biological relationship between the petitioner and the respondents.

Significantly, the court noted that the petitioner himself had sought a DNA examination. Therefore, there was no question of intrusion into his privacy or any harm to his dignity.

The respondents, claiming to be Shivanna's children, had filed the original suit seeking partition of family property. Since the issue of paternity is central to deciding their entitlement in the partition suit, the High Court held that the trial court had acted within the law by permitting a DNA test and appointing a court commissioner to facilitate the examination and determine the biological relationship between the parties.