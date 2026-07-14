DNA Test To Establish Paternity Does Not Violate Right To Privacy: Karnataka High Court
Referring to several Supreme Court judgments, Justice Vijaykumar A Patil observed that the petitioners themselves had sought the DNA test to establish their biological origin.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday ruled that there is no legal bar on using scientific methods to establish paternity and directing a DNA test does not amount to a violation of the right to privacy when children seek to establish their biological parentage in a property dispute.
The order was passed by Justice Vijaykumar A Patil while hearing a petition filed by Shivanna of Hadya village in Nanjangud taluk.
Examining the case records, the court noted that during cross-examination before the trial court, Shivanna had voluntarily expressed his willingness to undergo a DNA test. Having given such consent during the proceedings, he could not later claim that the test violated his right to privacy, the court observed.
The bench further pointed out that while the petitioner is officially recorded as HC Shivanna, he identifies himself only as Shivanna. The evidence placed on record was insufficient to conclusively establish the biological relationship between the petitioner and the respondents.
Significantly, the court noted that the petitioner himself had sought a DNA examination. Therefore, there was no question of intrusion into his privacy or any harm to his dignity.
The respondents, claiming to be Shivanna's children, had filed the original suit seeking partition of family property. Since the issue of paternity is central to deciding their entitlement in the partition suit, the High Court held that the trial court had acted within the law by permitting a DNA test and appointing a court commissioner to facilitate the examination and determine the biological relationship between the parties.
To safeguard personal privacy, the High Court directed that the DNA test report prepared by the court commissioner should be submitted to the trial court in a sealed cover.
Referring to several Supreme Court judgments, the bench observed that the children themselves had sought the DNA test to establish their biological origin and claim their share in the property. In such circumstances, the issue of privacy does not arise. It added that determining paternity is fundamental to resolving the partition suit, making the DNA test necessary.
HS Manjula and HS Somesh filed a civil suit for partition before the Nanjangud court in 2013, claiming that Shivanna was their father and seeking a share in his property. However, Shivanna denied paternity, contending that the two were not his children but were born to Mahadevamma and another person named HC Shivanna.
Following the dispute, the children filed an application seeking a DNA test, which was allowed by the trial court.
Challenging that order, Shivanna moved the Karnataka High Court, which now upheld the trial court's decision, ruling that the DNA test is essential for determining the paternity issue in the property dispute.
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