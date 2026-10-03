DNA Evidence Under Victim’s Fingernails Solves Two-Year-Old Raipur Murder Case; 3 Arrested
During a post-drunken altercation, one of the accused, Raju Mandal, strangled Lata Sahu.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 3:37 AM IST|
Updated : October 3, 2026 at 3:48 AM IST
Raipur: Police in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur arrested three persons on Friday in connection with the murder of a woman named Lata Sahu, which occurred two years ago. The arrests were made based on DNA evidence recovered from the deceased Lata Sahu’s fingernails.
The woman was murdered on August 21, 2024. Biological traces of the accused were found on the deceased's fingernails, which have been preserved. The arrests followed a match between the accused's DNA and these traces. Khamtarai police have initiated legal action against the arrested individuals under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Additional commissioner Amit Kamble said, "A dispute regarding alcohol arose between the three accused and the deceased, Lata Sahu. Subsequently, the accused strangled Lata Sahu to death. The altercation escalated to the point where the accused strangled her. At the time of the incident, the police had registered a case against unknown persons and were conducting an investigation."
According to the police, on August 21, 2024, the three accused were drinking alcohol at Lata Sahu's house. When the alcohol ran out, a dispute and scuffle broke out over a demand for more liquor. During this altercation, one of the accused, Raju Mandal, strangled Lata Sahu. A second accused, Manharan Sarang, held her hands, while the third accused, Rajesh Pal, held her legs. Lata Sahu struggled for a considerable time to escape death but eventually succumbed.
After killing Lata, the three accused fled the scene with cash and clothes from the house, escaping by jumping over the rear wall. The accused, Raju Mandal, has previously committed crimes including theft (twice) and murder (once). Cases involving assault causing grievous hurt and extortion have previously been registered against the second accused, Manharan Sarang. A joint team comprising the Khamtarai police and the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit carried out the operation to apprehend these three accused.
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