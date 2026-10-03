ETV Bharat / state

DNA Evidence Under Victim’s Fingernails Solves Two-Year-Old Raipur Murder Case; 3 Arrested

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Police in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur arrested three persons on Friday in connection with the murder of a woman named Lata Sahu, which occurred two years ago. The arrests were made based on DNA evidence recovered from the deceased Lata Sahu’s fingernails.

The woman was murdered on August 21, 2024. Biological traces of the accused were found on the deceased's fingernails, which have been preserved. The arrests followed a match between the accused's DNA and these traces. Khamtarai police have initiated legal action against the arrested individuals under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additional commissioner Amit Kamble said, "A dispute regarding alcohol arose between the three accused and the deceased, Lata Sahu. Subsequently, the accused strangled Lata Sahu to death. The altercation escalated to the point where the accused strangled her. At the time of the incident, the police had registered a case against unknown persons and were conducting an investigation."