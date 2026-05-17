ETV Bharat / state

DMRC Takes Steps to Encourage People to Take Public Transport

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken significant steps toward further strengthening public transportation to encourage more people to switch from private vehicles to public transport.

Amidst the imperatives of energy conservation, economic resilience, and environmental challenges facing the capital, the DMRC has made arrangements for additional train trips, enhanced security, and smoother passenger movement every Monday from May 18, promising greater convenience for commuters.

Metro Trips to Increase on Mondays:

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) at DMRC, special operational preparations have been undertaken in view of the potential shift of commuters from road transport to the Metro and the rising demand. Dayal stated that, in response to this growing demand, DMRC will operate a total of 24 additional train trips every Monday -- facilitated by 6 additional Metro trains -- effective from May 18. Additional services will also be made available on other days of the week on an as-needed basis.

The primary objective of this capacity expansion is to smoothly manage the increasing passenger volume during peak hours and to ensure uninterrupted services. DMRC will continuously monitor passenger numbers to enable the implementation of necessary measures in alignment with demand.

Steps for Security and Passenger Movement:

To accommodate additional passengers and ensure smooth movement within stations, Anuj Dayal outlined five key measures. These measures include deployment of additional security personnel at stations, setting up of additional ticket counters, installation of additional Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and baggage scanners, reduction of waiting time at frisking points (security check areas), and making passenger movement hassle-free during peak hours.