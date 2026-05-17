DMRC Takes Steps to Encourage People to Take Public Transport
The corporation to operate 24 additional trips every Monday from May 18, with the deployment of six extra Metro trains
Published : May 17, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken significant steps toward further strengthening public transportation to encourage more people to switch from private vehicles to public transport.
Amidst the imperatives of energy conservation, economic resilience, and environmental challenges facing the capital, the DMRC has made arrangements for additional train trips, enhanced security, and smoother passenger movement every Monday from May 18, promising greater convenience for commuters.
Metro Trips to Increase on Mondays:
According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) at DMRC, special operational preparations have been undertaken in view of the potential shift of commuters from road transport to the Metro and the rising demand. Dayal stated that, in response to this growing demand, DMRC will operate a total of 24 additional train trips every Monday -- facilitated by 6 additional Metro trains -- effective from May 18. Additional services will also be made available on other days of the week on an as-needed basis.
The primary objective of this capacity expansion is to smoothly manage the increasing passenger volume during peak hours and to ensure uninterrupted services. DMRC will continuously monitor passenger numbers to enable the implementation of necessary measures in alignment with demand.
Steps for Security and Passenger Movement:
To accommodate additional passengers and ensure smooth movement within stations, Anuj Dayal outlined five key measures. These measures include deployment of additional security personnel at stations, setting up of additional ticket counters, installation of additional Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and baggage scanners, reduction of waiting time at frisking points (security check areas), and making passenger movement hassle-free during peak hours.
Multimodal Connectivity:
Anuj Dayal noted that the extensive network of the Delhi Metro is no longer merely a mode of transport; it has evolved into a transportation lifeline of the Delhi-NCR region. This network provides direct and seamless multimodal connectivity with railway stations, major Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), airport terminals, the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the Noida Metro, and the Gurugram Rapid Metro. This integrated framework facilitates hassle-free travel for passengers across various transportation systems. Consequently, dependence on private vehicles and petroleum-based road transport has significantly reduced. The Metro network ensures safe and rapid access to a wide range of destinations, such as major commercial markets, government ministries, administrative centres, corporate offices, cyber hubs, educational institutions, and tourism and historical heritage sites.
Robust 'Last-Mile Connectivity' and 'Park & Ride' Arrangements:
To enhance passenger convenience, the DMRC has developed an extensive Last-Mile Connectivity (LMC) network across 160 Metro stations. Currently, approximately 100,000 passengers benefit from this network daily. These services include e-autos, e-rickshaws, bike taxis, cab aggregator services, and bicycle rental services. Anuj Dayal also provided details regarding several key initiatives that have been launched recently.
One of the initiatives is the launch of hydrogen-based bus service by DMRC in the Central Vista area in collaboration with IOCL. These buses provide last-mile connectivity between Metro stations and offices located within the Central Vista precinct. Currently, the DTC operates approximately 1,500 'Devi Buses' (9-meter buses), providing services to 52 Metro stations. Additional buses of this type are being inducted into the fleet in a phased manner. Furthermore, to discourage the use of private vehicles, 'Park & Ride' (parking) facilities have been made available at 126 Metro stations across Delhi-NCR, allowing people to park their vehicles and continue their onward journey via the Metro.
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