ETV Bharat / state

DMK's 'Black Flag' Defeated 'Saffron Flag' That BJP Aspired To Hoist, Says Stalin

Tiruppur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin on Saturday proudly asserted that the black flag hoisted by his party has defeated the saffron flag that the BJP had aspired to hoist.

Speaking at an election campaign in Tiruppur district to garner support for the candidates representing the DMK and its alliance partners, he said, "The black flag we hoisted has defeated the saffron flag that the BJP intended to hoist. This is the essence of the DMK. It was Tamil Nadu that first opposed the delimitation of constituencies. We passed a resolution against it".

Stalin said the AIADMK issued contradictory statements inside the Assembly and outside it. "Palaniswami betrayed the very hand that fed him. If the reins of power are handed over to the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu will not survive. The AIADMK, in collusion with the BJP, is engaging in double-dealing," he said.