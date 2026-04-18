DMK's 'Black Flag' Defeated 'Saffron Flag' That BJP Aspired To Hoist, Says Stalin
The Chief Minister said it was Tamil Nadu that first opposed the delimitation of constituencies and passed a resolution against it.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 11:12 PM IST
Tiruppur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin on Saturday proudly asserted that the black flag hoisted by his party has defeated the saffron flag that the BJP had aspired to hoist.
Speaking at an election campaign in Tiruppur district to garner support for the candidates representing the DMK and its alliance partners, he said, "The black flag we hoisted has defeated the saffron flag that the BJP intended to hoist. This is the essence of the DMK. It was Tamil Nadu that first opposed the delimitation of constituencies. We passed a resolution against it".
Stalin said the AIADMK issued contradictory statements inside the Assembly and outside it. "Palaniswami betrayed the very hand that fed him. If the reins of power are handed over to the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu will not survive. The AIADMK, in collusion with the BJP, is engaging in double-dealing," he said.
The Chief Minister people will never forget the severe impact demonetization and GST had on industries across the entire western zone of Tamil Nadu. "The industrial hub of Tiruppur faced severe hardships as a result of the flawed policies of the BJP government. In the western zone, the BJP even went so far as to force the owner of a renowned restaurant to apologize simply for speaking out about the complications arising from the GST," he alleged.
2026 தேர்தலில் கோவை தி.மு.க.வின் கோட்டையாக வலிமை பெறும்!— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 18, 2026
நீலகிரி மாவட்டத்திலும் NDA கூட்டணி நினைத்துப் பார்க்காத வித்தியாசத்தில் தோல்வியுறும்!
📢 ‘டபுள் எஞ்சின்’ அரசு இருந்தால்தான் வேலைகள் விரைவாக நடக்கும் என்று கோவையில் பேசியிருக்கிறார் பிரதமர் மோடி அவர்கள். உங்கள் வேகம் எப்படி… pic.twitter.com/Xt84xdqdrD
Stalin said various other states are implementing schemes originally introduced by the DMK in Tamil Nadu. "Even the BJP government has begun to copy them. We would need to organize a separate conference solely to enumerate our achievements—schemes such as the 'Women's Rights Assistance Scheme' (Magalir Urimai Thogai), the 'Vidiyal Payana Thittam' (Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women), 'Naan Mudhalvan' (I Am the First), 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' (Education at Doorstep), and 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' (Stalin's Health Protection Scheme). We must inflict an 11th consecutive defeat upon Palaniswami, who has dared to sacrifice the interests of Tamil Nadu for the sake of his own self-interest," he told the gathering.
Stalin further said, "Tamil Nadu has achieved a growth rate of 11.1 per cent. Votes cast for the AIADMK and the BJP serve as stumbling blocks to Tamil Nadu's progress. The Prime Minister is leveling a false accusation, claiming that the DMK did not support women's reservation. It has been 36 months since parties including the DMK expressed their support for the 33 per cent reservation".
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