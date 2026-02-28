DMK Youth Wing Organiser Arrested Under POCSO In Krishnagiri Toddler Sexual Assault Case
Published : February 28, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Krishnagiri: A functionary of the Youth Wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl near Anchetty in Krishnagiri district.
The accused, Periyanayakam (40), is an organiser of the Anchetty DMK Union Youth Wing and a resident of Kolambai Kadu village near Jesurajapuram.
According to police sources, the child’s mother, Prince (24), hails from Gaundan Kottai village in Jesurajapuram panchayat near Anchetty. She had married Surya (28), a native of Kilpennandur village in Tiruvannamalai district, after the two fell in love while working at a construction site in Hosur.
After their marriage, the couple lived in Kilpennandur and had a daughter. Due to marital differences, Prince later separated from her husband and returned to her mother’s house in Gaundan Kottai with the child. Surya would visit the village occasionally to see his daughter.
On December 11 last year, Prince took the child to a private hospital in Anchetty, stating that she had suffered a seizure. However, doctors declared the child dead. After being informed of the incident, Surya lodged a complaint at the Anchetty police station and expressed suspicion over his daughter’s death.
Based on his complaint, the police registered a case of suspicious death and initiated an investigation. The post-mortem report later revealed internal injuries to the child’s private parts, which raised suspicion of sexual assault.
During the investigation, police discovered that Prince had allegedly been in a relationship with Periyanayakam. Further inquiry revealed that the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the child when Prince was not at home. Following this, the Anchetty police arrested Periyanayakam, a DMK Union executive, under the POCSO Act and produced him before the Krishnagiri Mahila Court and sent him to jail.
