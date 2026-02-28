ETV Bharat / state

DMK Youth Wing Organiser Arrested Under POCSO In Krishnagiri Toddler Sexual Assault Case

Krishnagiri: A functionary of the Youth Wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl near Anchetty in Krishnagiri district.

The accused, Periyanayakam (40), is an organiser of the Anchetty DMK Union Youth Wing and a resident of Kolambai Kadu village near Jesurajapuram.

According to police sources, the child’s mother, Prince (24), hails from Gaundan Kottai village in Jesurajapuram panchayat near Anchetty. She had married Surya (28), a native of Kilpennandur village in Tiruvannamalai district, after the two fell in love while working at a construction site in Hosur.

After their marriage, the couple lived in Kilpennandur and had a daughter. Due to marital differences, Prince later separated from her husband and returned to her mother’s house in Gaundan Kottai with the child. Surya would visit the village occasionally to see his daughter.