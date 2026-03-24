ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK Allots 8 Seats to VCK; Thirumavalavan Confirms Contest on 'Pot' Symbol In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has allotted eight Assembly constituencies to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) as part of its alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Confirming the development, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said the party will contest all eight seats on its 'Pot' symbol. The announcement follows multiple rounds of seat-sharing negotiations between the allies. The first round ended without an agreement, and the second round of talks held on March 19 also remained inconclusive, with VCK demanding a higher seat share than in the previous election in 2021, when it contested six constituencies.

Amid speculation over its future in the alliance, the party had recently resolved at a high-level meeting to push for a double-digit allocation, intensifying negotiations with the DMK leadership. In a key breakthrough, Thirumavalavan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai, where the formal agreement was signed.

Under the pact, VCK has been allotted eight seats — six reserved constituencies and two general constituencies.

Addressing reporters, Thirumavalavan said the party accepted the allocation keeping in mind the broader goal of alliance success and the need to protect democratic and secular politics in the state.

"We have taken this decision with responsibility, ensuring that minor differences do not weaken the alliance’s electoral prospects," he said.