Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK Allots 8 Seats to VCK; Thirumavalavan Confirms Contest on 'Pot' Symbol In Tamil Nadu
In a key breakthrough, Thirumavalavan met TN CM and DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters in Chennai, where the deal was inked.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has allotted eight Assembly constituencies to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) as part of its alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Confirming the development, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said the party will contest all eight seats on its 'Pot' symbol. The announcement follows multiple rounds of seat-sharing negotiations between the allies. The first round ended without an agreement, and the second round of talks held on March 19 also remained inconclusive, with VCK demanding a higher seat share than in the previous election in 2021, when it contested six constituencies.
Amid speculation over its future in the alliance, the party had recently resolved at a high-level meeting to push for a double-digit allocation, intensifying negotiations with the DMK leadership. In a key breakthrough, Thirumavalavan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai, where the formal agreement was signed.
Under the pact, VCK has been allotted eight seats — six reserved constituencies and two general constituencies.
Addressing reporters, Thirumavalavan said the party accepted the allocation keeping in mind the broader goal of alliance success and the need to protect democratic and secular politics in the state.
"We have taken this decision with responsibility, ensuring that minor differences do not weaken the alliance’s electoral prospects," he said.
He added that the DMK has allotted 18 seats in total to Left-leaning and allied parties, including five seats each to the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Puducherry allocation
Thirumavalavan also said the DMK has allotted one seat in Puducherry to the VCK. He noted that nominations were filed in three constituencies there as a precaution due to time constraints.
"Eight seats is a meaningful number for us. We will contest all of them on our party symbol,” he said, adding that while the party has sought a Rajya Sabha seat, it is not pressing the demand at present.
Talks are expected to continue with other allies, including the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and Makkal Needhi Maiam, to finalise the remaining seat-sharing arrangements.
The development is seen as a key step in consolidating the DMK-led secular progressive alliance ahead of the Assembly elections.
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