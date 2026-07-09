DMK Urges SC-Appointed Panel To Prevent Witness Tampering During CM's Karur Visit
Chief Minister Vijay is slated to travel to Karur on July 10 to meet the families of the deceased and injured victims of the stampede
By PTI
Published : July 9, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Chennai: The opposition DMK on Thursday petitioned a Supreme Court-appointed Supervisory Committee to ensure that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s scheduled visit to Karur does not influence material witnesses in the ongoing CBI probe into the 2025 stampede case.
Chief Minister Vijay is slated to travel to Karur on July 10 to meet the families of the deceased and injured victims of the stampede to hand over government orders for compassionate appointments.
In a formal representation, DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi requested the committee to issue directions to the state Chief Secretary and the CBI to take adequate measures safeguarding the witnesses from tampering or influence.
Bharathi raised concerns that direct interaction by the political executive with victims' families -- who are witnesses in the investigation -- could create reasonable apprehension regarding the independence and fairness of the investigative process.
The representation clarified that the DMK has no objection to the state extending ex gratia assistance or compassionate appointments to the affected families, noting that it does not intend to obstruct or delay legitimate welfare measures. The party's sole concern is the potential influence on witness testimonies during the distribution of benefits related to the incident under investigation.
This move follows a July 7 Supreme Court order that permitted the withdrawal of an interlocutory application and granted the liberty to pursue available legal remedies.
The Supervisory Committee was established by the apex court in October 2025 to monitor and supervise the CBI's investigation into the Karur stampede, with the mandate to review evidence and ensure a fair and transparent inquiry. As many as 41 people were killed in a stampede in September 2025 during a political rally addressed by TVK chief Vijay.
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