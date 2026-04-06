DMK Changes Candidate In Ranipet As Minister R Gandhi Replaces Son
DMK has changed its Ranipet candidate as Vinoth Gandhi steps aside for his father, R Gandhi, who will contest after last-minute developments.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Vellore: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has changed its candidate for the Ranipet Assembly constituency, with Tamil Nadu minister R Gandhi replacing his son, Vinod Gandhi, for the 2026 elections.
Earlier, in the party's candidate list released on March 29, Vinod Gandhi was announced as the DMK nominee for Ranipet. However, over the past few days, there were indications that the campaign in the constituency was not very active, raising questions about a possible change.
R. Gandhi, the Minister for Textiles and Handlooms, stated that he filed his nomination papers today in accordance with the directives of the DMK leadership.
R. Gandhi, representing the DMK, filed his nomination papers to contest the Ranipet Assembly constituency today at the Revenue Divisional Officer's (RDO) office, submitting them to Election Officer Raji. The Minister filed his nomination with the specific intent of putting an end to the confusion that had arisen among the DMK ranks.
Subsequently, while speaking to reporters, Minister R. Gandhi stated, "People on social media platforms are unnecessarily circulating various opinions. I do not wish to respond to such needless controversies. My son, Vinod Gandhi, has also accompanied me to file my nomination papers. In accordance with the directives of the DMK leadership, I have filed my nomination today."
"Significant welfare schemes have been implemented on behalf of the DMK not only in Ranipet but across the entire state of Tamil Nadu. The public has accorded a warm reception to these initiatives. Therefore, in the upcoming Assembly elections, the DMK alliance will secure a majority of the constituencies and once again form the government," he said.
Vinod thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for giving him the opportunity to contest in the polls.
He said, "Considering my father's wish to contest again, I have decided to respectfully give this opportunity to him." He also expressed gratitude to party workers and supporters who stood by him and said he would continue to serve the people in the future.
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