ETV Bharat / state

DMK Changes Candidate In Ranipet As Minister R Gandhi Replaces Son

Tamil Nadu minister R Gandhi and son Vinod Gandhi (3 and 4 from Left) along with party workers ( ETV Bharat )

Vellore: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has changed its candidate for the Ranipet Assembly constituency, with Tamil Nadu minister R Gandhi replacing his son, Vinod Gandhi, for the 2026 elections.

Earlier, in the party's candidate list released on March 29, Vinod Gandhi was announced as the DMK nominee for Ranipet. However, over the past few days, there were indications that the campaign in the constituency was not very active, raising questions about a possible change.

R. Gandhi, the Minister for Textiles and Handlooms, stated that he filed his nomination papers today in accordance with the directives of the DMK leadership.

R. Gandhi, representing the DMK, filed his nomination papers to contest the Ranipet Assembly constituency today at the Revenue Divisional Officer's (RDO) office, submitting them to Election Officer Raji. The Minister filed his nomination with the specific intent of putting an end to the confusion that had arisen among the DMK ranks.