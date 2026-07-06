DMK Plotting To Topple Vijay-Led TVK Government, We Will Shield It: MDMK's Vaiko
On the Mekedatu dam project, Vaiko warned that if Karnataka proceeds with its construction, 28 districts in Tamil Nadu would face water shortages.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Tiruppur: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Monday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of attempting to destabilise the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu, saying his party would stand firmly behind the government and protect it.
Vaiko made the remarks while participating in an MDMK programme to remove invasive Seemai Karuvel trees in the Puttrachal area near Palladam in Tiruppur district.
Addressing reporters after inaugurating the tree removal drive, Vaiko said the MDMK had already removed Seemai Karuvel trees in five districts. He alleged that the invasive species depletes groundwater, absorbs oxygen and releases carbon dioxide, adding that birds and cattle avoid the plant. He also claimed the tree has been completely banned in Kerala.
On the Mekedatu dam project, Vaiko warned that if Karnataka proceeds with its construction, 28 districts in Tamil Nadu would face water shortages. He accused the Centre of backing the project and said it would trigger strong opposition in Tamil Nadu.
He also expressed support for Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss' campaign against the project.
Turning to state politics, Vaiko accused the BJP of playing "democratic politics" through the appointment of Rajendra V Arlekar as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. Referring to allegations of horse-trading, he claimed it was the DMK that had encouraged elected representatives to switch loyalties after contesting on the party's symbol.
"The DMK is unable to accept the TVK government and keeps claiming it will collapse within six months. But the Vijay government will complete its full five-year term. There is no doubt about that," Vaiko said.
He alleged that the DMK was making fresh accusations against the Vijay government every day as part of a conspiracy to topple it.
Claiming that the present government had taken firm action against corruption, Vaiko said the MDMK would continue to support it. "We will provide full protection to the Vijay government by acting as its guard and armour," he said.
Vaiko also stated that while the MDMK was part of the previous alliance, it had refrained from publicly criticising its partners.
He further alleged that certain forces had hoped to impose Governor's rule in Tamil Nadu and eventually bring the BJP to power, but those attempts had been thwarted.
Praising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Vaiko said he was carefully studying every issue before taking decisions.
"Chief Minister Vijay is thinking deeply and learning from every experience. He will become even more experienced in the next six months," he said.
Vaiko also announced that the MDMK would not contest the upcoming by-elections.
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