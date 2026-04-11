'He Will Act In Support Of NDA': DMK Objects To ECI's Appointment Of Sandeep Mittal As DVAC Chief, Seeks Withdrawal Of Order
DMK urged the ECI to revoke its order, stating that the party would be compelled to initiate legal action if its demand is not met.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), raising strong objections to the appointment of IPS officer Sandeep Mittal as Director General of Police (Armed Police & Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) in Tamil Nadu.
DMK treasurer T R Baalu, in his letter, said the ECI’s April 8 order appointing Mittal was beyond its constitutional mandate, arguing that the Commission's powers under Article 324 are limited to the conduct of elections and do not extend to making appointments unrelated to the electoral process. He maintained that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which probes corruption cases against government officials, has no role in election management, and therefore falls outside the ECI’s jurisdiction.
The DMK further alleged that Mittal lacks the impartiality required for heading a sensitive body like the DVAC. Baalu claimed that the officer has publicly expressed ideological leanings in support of the BJP and RSS through his social media posts, raising concerns over bias. He also alleged that Mittal’s past posts on Islam and leftist ideology indicate partisanship.
"There is no doubt in our minds and the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu that he will act in support of the National Democratic Alliance headed by the BJP Party and comprising of the AIADMK party which is the principal opposition party in the fray in the elections," said the DMK leader.
The letter also referred to past allegations against Mittal, including a 2014 case linked to an alleged construction scam at the National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science, in which an FIR was reportedly registered by the Uttar Pradesh government following a suicide note naming him and others. Baalu further pointed out that Mittal has not been empanelled for higher central positions and has not received police medals in recent years, despite being senior to several decorated officers.
Calling the appointment against public interest, the DMK accused the ECI of acting in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes the AIADMK, a key opposition party in Tamil Nadu. The party also cited earlier objections raised by CPI(M) against Mittal’s social media conduct, alleging violations of service rules.
DMK urged the Commission to revoke its order and remove Mittal from the post, stating that the party would be compelled to initiate legal action if its demand is not met.
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