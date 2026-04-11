ETV Bharat / state

'He Will Act In Support Of NDA': DMK Objects To ECI's Appointment Of Sandeep Mittal As DVAC Chief, Seeks Withdrawal Of Order

File photo of IPS officer Sandeep Mittal ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), raising strong objections to the appointment of IPS officer Sandeep Mittal as Director General of Police (Armed Police & Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) in Tamil Nadu. DMK treasurer T R Baalu, in his letter, said the ECI’s April 8 order appointing Mittal was beyond its constitutional mandate, arguing that the Commission's powers under Article 324 are limited to the conduct of elections and do not extend to making appointments unrelated to the electoral process. He maintained that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which probes corruption cases against government officials, has no role in election management, and therefore falls outside the ECI’s jurisdiction. The DMK further alleged that Mittal lacks the impartiality required for heading a sensitive body like the DVAC. Baalu claimed that the officer has publicly expressed ideological leanings in support of the BJP and RSS through his social media posts, raising concerns over bias. He also alleged that Mittal’s past posts on Islam and leftist ideology indicate partisanship. Screenshot of social media post by IPS officer Sandeep Mittal (ETV Bharat)