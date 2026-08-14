ETV Bharat / state

DMK Now In Open Alliance With BJP, Says TVK Minister; Alleges Party Protecting Family Members

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar accused the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of maintaining a covert understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that the Dravida party in the state was now openly supporting the BJP to protect its family members from legal cases.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat complex in Chennai on Friday, Nirmal also criticised DMK MP K Kanimozhi's reported presence at a tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“The DMK was already in a covert alliance with the BJP; now, they are in an overt alliance. DMK members are extending support to the BJP to shield their family members from legal cases,” he alleged.

Responding to the DMK's explanation that Kanimozhi had gone to Parliament to discuss the shifting of seats rather than attend the tea party, the minister questioned the need for her physical presence.

“Was she unaware that a tea party was taking place? Did she have to go there in person to discuss that? She could have simply submitted a letter,” he said.

Delimitation Issue

Nirmal Kumar also accused the DMK of failing to take a clear position in Delhi on the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

He alleged that although the DMK had supported a resolution introduced in Tamil Nadu on the issue, it had not made clear whether its MPs would vote against the proposal in Parliament.

“The DMK has become a slave to the BJP in Delhi,” he alleged.