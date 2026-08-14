DMK Now In Open Alliance With BJP, Says TVK Minister; Alleges Party Protecting Family Members
Nirmal Kumar also accused the DMK of failing to take a clear position in Delhi on the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar accused the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of maintaining a covert understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that the Dravida party in the state was now openly supporting the BJP to protect its family members from legal cases.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat complex in Chennai on Friday, Nirmal also criticised DMK MP K Kanimozhi's reported presence at a tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
“The DMK was already in a covert alliance with the BJP; now, they are in an overt alliance. DMK members are extending support to the BJP to shield their family members from legal cases,” he alleged.
Responding to the DMK's explanation that Kanimozhi had gone to Parliament to discuss the shifting of seats rather than attend the tea party, the minister questioned the need for her physical presence.
“Was she unaware that a tea party was taking place? Did she have to go there in person to discuss that? She could have simply submitted a letter,” he said.
Delimitation Issue
Nirmal Kumar also accused the DMK of failing to take a clear position in Delhi on the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.
He alleged that although the DMK had supported a resolution introduced in Tamil Nadu on the issue, it had not made clear whether its MPs would vote against the proposal in Parliament.
“The DMK has become a slave to the BJP in Delhi,” he alleged.
On the Cauvery water dispute, the minister said the Karnataka government continued to refuse Tamil Nadu's share of water and noted that the case filed in the Supreme Court was scheduled for hearing next Monday.
He said all legal measures were being taken under the guidance of the Chief Minister to secure Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water and that further steps would be taken to protect the state's interests.
Says Cases Against DMK Leaders Will Proceed
Asked whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would conduct raids in connection with cases against DMK members, Nirmal Kumar claimed that the government had evidence relating to alleged irregularities involving party funds and TASMAC operations during the previous DMK regime.
“We possess all the evidence concerning the alleged irregularities involving party funds and TASMAC operations during the DMK's tenure. Cases have been registered based on that evidence. No one can escape these cases; it is only a matter of time,” he said.
The minister also accused the DMK of spreading what he described as false propaganda over property tax increases. He claimed that under the previous administration, instances had occurred where only ₹1 lakh was paid against a liability of ₹10 lakh, alleging that such irregularities were repeated.
Nirmal Kumar further claimed that investors had previously stayed away from Tamil Nadu because of what he described as dynastic politics under the DMK government.
He said investors were now showing greater interest in the state because of the measures taken by the TVK government.
On the murder of a student in Coimbatore, the minister said an investigation was under way and that appropriate action would be taken based on its findings.
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