ETV Bharat / state

DMK MP Raja Issues Legal Notice To Youtube Channel Over Audio Clip, Slams Palaniswami

Chennai: Senior DMK leader A Raja has issued a legal notice to a YouTube channel over a controversial audio clip attributed to him, claiming the recording is a fraudulent creation involving artificial intelligence and selective editing.

He also criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for using the unverified clip to make defamatory remarks against late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In a strongly worded social media post on Saturday, Raja asserted that the audio was "fabricated" using AI technology to misrepresent his speech. "The audio clip circulated as if I spoke. It has been cut, pasted, and created using artificial intelligence to falsely fabricate a narrative. I have sent a legal notice through my lawyer regarding this," the Lok Sabha member said.