DMK MP Raja Issues Legal Notice To Youtube Channel Over Audio Clip, Slams Palaniswami
Raja criticised Palaniswami for using the unverified clip to make defamatory remarks against late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.
By PTI
Published : April 5, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Chennai: Senior DMK leader A Raja has issued a legal notice to a YouTube channel over a controversial audio clip attributed to him, claiming the recording is a fraudulent creation involving artificial intelligence and selective editing.
He also criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for using the unverified clip to make defamatory remarks against late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
In a strongly worded social media post on Saturday, Raja asserted that the audio was "fabricated" using AI technology to misrepresent his speech. "The audio clip circulated as if I spoke. It has been cut, pasted, and created using artificial intelligence to falsely fabricate a narrative. I have sent a legal notice through my lawyer regarding this," the Lok Sabha member said.
Raja described Palaniswami’s reliance on the recording for electoral gain as "politically uncivilised and dishonest." He lashed out at the AIADMK chief, citing verses from poet Bharathiyar.
The controversial audio clip, which recently surfaced on social media, purportedly features Raja making disparaging remarks about the DMK leadership and internal party dynamics. The clips, circulated in two parts, allegedly suggest that CM Stalin was "unfit" for leadership and include sensitive claims regarding the 2G spectrum scam. Most provocatively, the audio includes allegations that Karunanidhi was mistreated or kept under "house arrest" during his final days -- a claim that Palaniswami has used to demand a fresh probe into the former CM's death, once he comes to power.
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