ETV Bharat / state

DMK MP Objects To Third Language Policy Of CBSE, Says 'Its Coercive Policymaking'

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Member of Parliament for South Chennai Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian took strong exception to a circular, released recently by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which makes it mandatory for students to learn a third language from Class VI.

In a post on X, Thangapandian said, "This circular makes the intent unmistakably clear. A centrally issued directive now mandates the immediate implementation of a third language from Class VI, with schools given just seven days to comply, even in the absence of textbooks, trained teachers or adequate preparation".

The MP said, "This is not educational reform. This is coercive policymaking. For decades, Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed any form of linguistic imposition, and this directive only reinforces those concerns. When a policy is pushed with urgency but without infrastructure, consultation or clarity, it raises serious questions about intent".

She said the burden of the decision will fall on students, teachers and institutions that are simply not equipped for such abrupt implementation. "Multilingualism cannot be built through compulsion. It must be nurtured through choice, respect and capacity. What we are witnessing instead is a one size fits all approach that disregards federal principles and linguistic diversity. Guided by the rationalist ideals of Thanthai Periyar, the vision of Perarignar Anna and the legacy of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, and under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru@mkstalin, the Dravidian Model Government will continue to firmly oppose any attempt at linguistic imposition. Education must empower, not burden. Policy must consult, not dictate", Thangapandian mentioned in her post.