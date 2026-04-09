DMK MP Objects To Third Language Policy Of CBSE, Says 'Its Coercive Policymaking'
Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian said the burden of the decision will fall on students, teachers and institutions which are not equipped for abrupt implementation.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Member of Parliament for South Chennai Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian took strong exception to a circular, released recently by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which makes it mandatory for students to learn a third language from Class VI.
In a post on X, Thangapandian said, "This circular makes the intent unmistakably clear. A centrally issued directive now mandates the immediate implementation of a third language from Class VI, with schools given just seven days to comply, even in the absence of textbooks, trained teachers or adequate preparation".
The MP said, "This is not educational reform. This is coercive policymaking. For decades, Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed any form of linguistic imposition, and this directive only reinforces those concerns. When a policy is pushed with urgency but without infrastructure, consultation or clarity, it raises serious questions about intent".
She said the burden of the decision will fall on students, teachers and institutions that are simply not equipped for such abrupt implementation. "Multilingualism cannot be built through compulsion. It must be nurtured through choice, respect and capacity. What we are witnessing instead is a one size fits all approach that disregards federal principles and linguistic diversity. Guided by the rationalist ideals of Thanthai Periyar, the vision of Perarignar Anna and the legacy of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, and under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru@mkstalin, the Dravidian Model Government will continue to firmly oppose any attempt at linguistic imposition. Education must empower, not burden. Policy must consult, not dictate", Thangapandian mentioned in her post.
This circular makes the intent unmistakably clear.— தமிழச்சி (@ThamizhachiTh) April 9, 2026
A centrally issued directive now mandates the immediate implementation of a third language from Class VI, with schools given just seven days to comply, even in the absence of textbooks, trained teachers or adequate preparation… pic.twitter.com/xZ8OGEdwL6
The CBSE circular states, "The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE-2023) emphasizes the importance of multilingualism and recommends the teaching of two native Indian languages under the R1, R2, R3 model, aimed at promoting linguistic proficiency, cultural understanding, and national integration among learners".
It says the Scheme of Studies 2026-27 has been released by CBSE and R3 is being implemented from class VI 2026-27. "It has been learnt that many schools have already initiated the implementation of R3 as per the Scheme of Studies. All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within seven days from the date of issuance of this circular", it states.
The circular further states that the textbooks for R3 in the languages enumerated in the Constitution of India will be made available shortly. "However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class VI immediately, using locally available books/materials, strictly in accordance with the competencies prescribed in NCFSE-2023, which are also attached with this circular at annexure 1 for ready reference".
It says that schools are required to finalise and notify their respective Regional Offices of their chosen R3. language(s), and also update the same in the OASIS. "It is further informed that only those R3 languages which are introduced in Class VI by a school will be available as options in Classes IX and X for that school", it states.
The circular says the respective regional officers are required maintain a record of the implementation of R3 in schools under their jurisdiction and will be approaching schools shortly to collect the details of R3 options being offered in class VI.
The circular has sparked fears in non-Hindi-speaking states that Hindi could be covertly pushed as a mandatory option.
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