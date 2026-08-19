ETV Bharat / state

Kanimozhi Writes To Jaishankar Over UK Visa Difficulties Faced By TN-Sponsored Students

Chennai: DMK MP Kanimozhi has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to urgently intervene in resolving UK visa difficulties faced by students sponsored by the Tamil Nadu government.

In a formal representation dated August 17, the Thoothukkudi MP drew attention to the plight of students selected under the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship Scheme.

According to the letter, over 300 students were chosen during the 2025-26 period to pursue higher education at reputed foreign universities. However, the financial sponsorship provided by the Government of Tamil Nadu is reportedly not being recognised for UK visa purposes. The letter notes that this issue follows changes introduced by UK Visas and Immigration on April 17.