ETV Bharat / state

"DMK Rule Will Continue, CM's Governance Will Persist": DMK MP Kanimozhi After Casting Her Vote

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday exercised her franchise at a polling station in St. Ebba's Higher Secondary School in Chennai amid the ongoing polling for Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The Thoothukkudi MP was accompanied by her mother.

Addressing the reporters, Kanimozhi expressed confidence that the DMK will continue its reign in Tamil Nadu, after securing a "remarkable victory" in the ongoing assembly elections.

"The people will definitely take a clear decision. After meeting the people continuously, I firmly believe that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rule will continue, and the Chief Minister's governance will persist. I don't want to get into specific numbers, but the DMK alliance will certainly achieve a remarkable victory. Once all the votes are counted, the truth will be evident to everyone. History will repeat itself. I believe voter turnout will definitely increase, and people across Tamil Nadu are enthusiastic about voting, wanting the DMK rule to continue," she said.

"Our performance over five years, good governance, and schemes reaching the people have all contributed. The DMK alliance partners are fighters for the state's rights, language, and culture, and they work to ensure a better future for the next generation. That is the narrative of this election," she added.

The DMK MP further reflected on the performance of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, assuring a better future for the state. She criticised the opposition parties and said that any allegations made on a voting day are "just politics."

"Regarding other parties, they will continue to raise issues, but any government will ensure there are enough facilities for voters. The DMK is very confident that people will vote them back to power. Why would any government indulge in creating problems? If they want to make false accusations repeatedly, especially on a voting day, that's just politics," Kanimozhi said.

She also motivated the electorate to exercise their franchise, stating, "Come and vote. Think for a moment about what is good for the country, who will protect our rights, our language, and the future of our children, and then cast your vote."