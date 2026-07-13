ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: DMK Moves Governor Over M R Vijayabhaskar's Resignation, Alleges Political Horse-Trading

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday approached Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, alleging political horse-trading in connection with the resignation of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) MLA M R Vijayabhaskar and his subsequent induction into the ruling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Lawyers Maruthu Ganesh and Kavi Ganesh, representing the DMK legal wing, submitted a formal complaint to the Governor on behalf of DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, seeking action over the circumstances surrounding Vijayabhaskar's resignation from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Former AIADMK MLA M R Vijayabhaskar, who was elected from Karur constituency in the May State Assembly elections, recently resigned from his membership, quit the AIADMK and later joined the TVK.

According to the DMK, Vijayabhaskar had publicly stated during a press interaction that he had resigned from the Assembly at the request of the TVK leadership. The party contended that this statement raises questions over the manner in which the resignation and political shift took place.

The DMK delegation reportedly submitted video footage and other material before the Governor, alleging that the episode amounted to political poaching or horse-trading.

Addressing reporters at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here, Bharathi said Vijayabhaskar's own public statements warranted an official inquiry.

"He stated in a press conference that he resigned his MLA post and joined the TVK at the request of the party. We believe this statement itself raises serious questions, and we have submitted video evidence to the Governor seeking appropriate action," Bharathi said.