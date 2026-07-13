Tamil Nadu: DMK Moves Governor Over M R Vijayabhaskar's Resignation, Alleges Political Horse-Trading
DMK leader R S Bharathi said the party had approached Governor first because the issue concerns the functioning of the Legislative Assembly and constitutional procedures.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday approached Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, alleging political horse-trading in connection with the resignation of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) MLA M R Vijayabhaskar and his subsequent induction into the ruling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Lawyers Maruthu Ganesh and Kavi Ganesh, representing the DMK legal wing, submitted a formal complaint to the Governor on behalf of DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, seeking action over the circumstances surrounding Vijayabhaskar's resignation from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Former AIADMK MLA M R Vijayabhaskar, who was elected from Karur constituency in the May State Assembly elections, recently resigned from his membership, quit the AIADMK and later joined the TVK.
According to the DMK, Vijayabhaskar had publicly stated during a press interaction that he had resigned from the Assembly at the request of the TVK leadership. The party contended that this statement raises questions over the manner in which the resignation and political shift took place.
The DMK delegation reportedly submitted video footage and other material before the Governor, alleging that the episode amounted to political poaching or horse-trading.
Addressing reporters at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here, Bharathi said Vijayabhaskar's own public statements warranted an official inquiry.
"He stated in a press conference that he resigned his MLA post and joined the TVK at the request of the party. We believe this statement itself raises serious questions, and we have submitted video evidence to the Governor seeking appropriate action," Bharathi said.
He further stated that the DMK had also submitted a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), requesting an investigation into the matter.
Bharathi said the party had approached the Governor first because the issue concerns the functioning of the Legislative Assembly and constitutional procedures.
"If we directly approach the court, questions may arise regarding whether the matter was first brought to the attention of the constitutional authorities. Therefore, we have submitted the complaint to the Governor and will await his response. If no action is taken, we will consider legal remedies," he said.
The DMK leader also criticised statements made by TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay against the previous DMK government, particularly allegations regarding temple land administration and remarks made during recent political meetings.
Bharathi accused the ruling party of making politically motivated allegations and said the DMK would respond through appropriate political and legal channels. "Vijay is speaking contrary to the truth. He uses crude language, claiming that Kolathur has been turned into Kothu Parotta," he said. The former chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin represented Kolathur constituency.
"Vijay is spreading falsehood about Karur, claiming that the previous DMK government seized temple lands," Bharathi added.
The AIADMK and the TVK have not yet publicly responded to the allegations made by the DMK regarding Vijayabhaskar's resignation and subsequent political realignment.
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