ETV Bharat / state

DMK Moves Adjournment Motions In Parliament Over Mekedatu Dam Row

FILE- Farmers led by Ayyakannu, who is the president of the National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association, stand in the waters of the Cauvery as they stage a unique protest ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Chennai: Seeking an immediate discussion on the controversial Mekedatu dam project proposed by the Karnataka government, the DMK has submitted adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament. The party has demanded that all scheduled business be suspended to address Tamil Nadu's growing concerns regarding the proposed reservoir across the Cauvery river and the urgent need to constitute a tribunal to resolve the dispute, the DMK release here on Saturday said.