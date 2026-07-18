DMK Moves Adjournment Motions In Parliament Over Mekedatu Dam Row
The party has demanded that all scheduled business be suspended to address Tamil Nadu's growing concerns regarding the proposed reservoir across the Cauvery river
By PTI
Published : July 18, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Chennai: Seeking an immediate discussion on the controversial Mekedatu dam project proposed by the Karnataka government, the DMK has submitted adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament.
The party has demanded that all scheduled business be suspended to address Tamil Nadu's growing concerns regarding the proposed reservoir across the Cauvery river and the urgent need to constitute a tribunal to resolve the dispute, the DMK release here on Saturday said.
Accordingly, the notices were formally sent to the respective secretariats by DMK’s Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader and party treasurer, T R Baalu, and Rajya Sabha parliamentary party leader, Trichy Siva.
Under the rules of business and procedure for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the DMK leaders requested the temporary suspension of all listed businesses to take up the adjournemnt motion "to discuss and pass a resolution on a matter of urgent public importance regarding the concerns over the proposed Mekedatu reservoir across the Cauvery river, its impact on the state of Tamil Nadu, and the necessity to pass a resolution in this regard".