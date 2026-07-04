ETV Bharat / state

DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan Granted Bail At Midnight, Claims Vijay Govt 'Will Fall In 6 Months'

Thoothukudi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA from Tiruchendur constituency Anitha R Radhakrishnan was granted bail around midnight during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, hours after he was arrested for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during a public meeting on June 20.

Radhakrishnan was arrested while he was on a visit to Attur about 23 km from here by the police who escorted him to the waiting police jeep after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected earlier in the day.

The MLA was interrogated and after a medical examination at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, he was produced before Judge Chidambaram in the Tiruchendur court.

A heated argument took place in the court between the government and Radhakrishnan's lawyers.

The lawyer appearing for the MLA asked why he had to be arrested so hastily when he had already stated that he would appear on July 10 in response to the police summons.

The lawyer representing the state said the MLA had "not accepted" the summons issued the first time and the arrest was made as a precaution considering the law and order issue.

"What law and order problem is going to arise from a legislator going out in public?" Radhakrishnan's lawyer point out. Alleging that the arrest was carried out without following the proper procedures, he sought bail. After hearing the arguments from both sides, Justice Chidambaram granted bail to Radhakrishnan.

The MLA was given a rousing welcome by DMK workers outside the court. Speaking to reporters, he said the government would fall "in about 6 months".

A complaint was filed against Radhakrishnan at the Attur police station for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Chief Minister Vijay during a DMK public meeting held in Attur in Thoothukudi district on June 20.

Cases under section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and section 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS were registered against the legislator, police said.