DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan Granted Bail At Midnight, Claims Vijay Govt 'Will Fall In 6 Months'
After his arrest on Friday, Radhakrishnan had alleged that police were forcing him to resign from his MLA post and join the TVK.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Thoothukudi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA from Tiruchendur constituency Anitha R Radhakrishnan was granted bail around midnight during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, hours after he was arrested for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during a public meeting on June 20.
Radhakrishnan was arrested while he was on a visit to Attur about 23 km from here by the police who escorted him to the waiting police jeep after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected earlier in the day.
The MLA was interrogated and after a medical examination at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, he was produced before Judge Chidambaram in the Tiruchendur court.
A heated argument took place in the court between the government and Radhakrishnan's lawyers.
The lawyer appearing for the MLA asked why he had to be arrested so hastily when he had already stated that he would appear on July 10 in response to the police summons.
The lawyer representing the state said the MLA had "not accepted" the summons issued the first time and the arrest was made as a precaution considering the law and order issue.
"What law and order problem is going to arise from a legislator going out in public?" Radhakrishnan's lawyer point out. Alleging that the arrest was carried out without following the proper procedures, he sought bail. After hearing the arguments from both sides, Justice Chidambaram granted bail to Radhakrishnan.
#WATCH | Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu | DMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan was granted bail by Judicial Magistrate Chidambaram in a case alleging that he made defamatory remarks against the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during a public meeting on June 20.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026
Visuals from outside the… pic.twitter.com/Ojx8kuhQMi
The MLA was given a rousing welcome by DMK workers outside the court. Speaking to reporters, he said the government would fall "in about 6 months".
A complaint was filed against Radhakrishnan at the Attur police station for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Chief Minister Vijay during a DMK public meeting held in Attur in Thoothukudi district on June 20.
Cases under section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and section 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS were registered against the legislator, police said.
Following this, Radhakrishnan had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in this case. The anticipatory bail petition was rejected on Friday morning. Dismissing his bail plea, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan had orally remarked that being an MLA, Radhakrishnan should not have made such statements.
Radhakrishnan had alleged that the police were forcing him to resign from his MLA post and join the TVK. When he was being taken by the police to be produced in court on Friday evening, the former minister claimed that he was offered a significant amount of money to quit DMK and switch loyalty to TVK, but he remained firm on not yielding.
"I will always remain in the DMK," Radhakrishnan told reporters.
State Energy Resources Minister Nirmal Kumar said that Radhakrishnan was arrested following the court's rejection of his anticipatory bail application.
Speaking to reporters in Madurai on Friday, Kumar explicitly stated that Radhakrishnan will never be welcomed into the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, regardless of their attempts to join or reconcile.
"Even if someone like Radhakrishnan who is a rowdy and a despicable person, performs penance (tavam), and falls at the feet of the CM, brother Vijay, we will never admit him into the TVK," Kumar said accusing the DMK leader of being involved in various forms of misconduct in the southern Tamil Nadu over the last 20 years including "land grabbing, holding kangaroo courts and disturbing peace in the region."
முதலமைச்சரை அவதூறாகப் பேசினார் என்று முன்னாள் அமைச்சர் அனிதா ராதாகிருஷ்ணன் அவர்களைக் கைது செய்துள்ளது ‘Take Diversion’ அரசு.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 3, 2026
தொகுதியில் ஆய்வு மேற்கொண்டு மக்கள் பணியில் ஈடுபட்டு இருந்தவரை, அவசர அவசரமாகக் கைதுசெய்ய வேண்டிய அவசியம் என்ன வந்தது?
சினிமா ஆக்ஷன் பாணியில் போலீஸ்… https://t.co/CWcWJJlm3j
The MLA's arrested had triggered a wave of reactions. DMK president M K Stalin had questioned the urgent need to arrest Radhakrishnan.
"Why the urgency. Is this the change this government which is unable to prevent the murders, robberies and sexual crimes against women, and engrossed in admitting members from other parties, want to ensure," the former chief minister asked on X.
"If arrests were made in defamation cases, then how many ministers would be arrested for their speeches," Stalin wondered.
"The chief minister thinks he can retain his seat through horse-trading and without doing any good to the people who voted for him and pass the time by arresting the opposition party members who criticise him. Arrogance is the path to destruction," Stalin said.
DMK MP Kanimozhi also condemned the arrest and said on X that the party would not yield to such "oppressive tactics." Strongly condemning the arrest, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin termed it as an act of political vendetta.
முன்னாள் அமைச்சரும், தூத்துக்குடி தெற்கு மாவட்ட தி.மு.க செயலாளருமான திரு. @ARROffice அவர்களை, தவெக அரசின் காவல்துறை கைது செய்திருப்பது வன்மையாகக் கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது.— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) July 3, 2026
எதிர்க்கட்சி சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினர், தனது தொகுதியில் ஆய்வுப் பணியில் இருக்கையில் அராஜகமான முறையில் அவரை கைது…
"The reels government cannot paralyse or suppress the DMK by foisting false cases and resorting to arrest," Udhayanidhi said on X.
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