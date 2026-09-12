ETV Bharat / state

DMK Holds Statewide Agitation Condemning CM Vijay's Remarks Against Party Stalwarts

Chennai: The main opposition DMK on Saturday staged a protest across the state condemning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his alleged "scurrilous remarks" targeting late party patriarch M Karunanidhi and party president M K Stalin.

Senior leader PK Sekar Babu, leading the protest here, praised Stalin for his "sacrifices, personality, and for being humane," and also lauded him as "Mr Clean," who followed ethics and values.

Such an unblemished leader was targeted in the Assembly by the TVK-led government, and the DMK objected to Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar's claims vis-à-vis Stalin's incarceration during the infamous Emergency (1975-77), he said.

Babu dismissed CM Vijay's recent allegations of corruption during the DMK regimes led by Karunanidhi and Stalin as mere "cinema style dialogues delivered for about an hour," in the Assembly.

It was objected by the DMK in the House, and permission was not granted for Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin to respond to the allegations; he claimed, adding, "the DMK is an injured tiger that is standing in the field, and one day, everything will be paid back in the same coin."