DMK 'Evil Force', TVK 'Pure Force': Vijay In Erode
This was the first public outreach of the actor-politician in Tamil Nadu since the September 27 Karur rally, where a stampede left 41 persons dead.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Erode: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK from a rally in Erode, actor-politician Vijay on Thursday called the party an 'evil force', taking a cue from late AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
Referring to late chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa, he said they often described DMK as "theeya sakthi" (evil force), while the TVK was a "thooya sakthi" (pure force). "MGR and Jayalalithaa fiercely opposed the DMK. I often wondered why they opposed the party so strongly. But now I understand the reason. The DMK is an evil force. That is why both of them opposed it until the very end. I am now saying the same thing they said. The DMK is an evil force. But the TVK is a pure force," the TVK founder said.
He said the contest, apparently the 2026 electoral fight, was now confined only between these two. This was his first public outreach in Tamil Nadu since the September 27 Karur rally, where a stampede left 41 persons dead. He held a closed-door meeting with a select audience in Kancheepuram after that, besides addressing a rally at neighbouring Puducherry.
He also alleged a smear campaign was on against him by some vested interests. "The DMK is levelling many accusations against me, saying Vijay doesn't talk about politics and only speaks for eight minutes on stage. Why is the DMK, which claims not to consider us important, thinking about us? Because it is afraid of TVK. The DMK is thinking about me 24 hours a day," he said.
Recalling Periyar, he said the iconoclast was the only leader who demanded communal representation a hundred years ago. "He is our ideological leader. We adopted the election approach from Anna (former CM C Annadurai) and MGR. No one can claim ownership of Anna and MGR. They are the assets of Tamil Nadu. No one should shed crocodile tears claiming that they belong only to them," he asserted.
He said the DMK is spreading a false narrative that Tamil Nadu is leading in education. But in reality, students are suffering. "The dropout rate is very high, and the government schools are being shut down. But the DMK government is hiding all this and has no concern for the people or the students," he added.
He slammed the DMK dispensation on issues including law and order and agriculture. "Does law and order even exist in Tamil Nadu? Can women go out safely? It has collapsed under DMK rule, but they will never accept this. We will not just make empty promises. Law and order will be excellent under TVK rule. I assure you of this," he asserted.
He said, like former AIADMK senior KA Sengottaiyan, a local strongman who joined the TVK recently, more leaders would come to the party fold, and they would be given their due recognition.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin, who said at a DMK public meeting that Vijay won't understand his character, the TVK chief said, "Is this a movie dialogue? Or a line taken from Silappathikaram? The CM should explain this. I want to tell the state and the Union government that none of you understand my character. You will know who I am after the elections. My people are with me, and good things will happen," he added.
