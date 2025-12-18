ETV Bharat / state

DMK 'Evil Force', TVK 'Pure Force': Vijay In Erode

Erode: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK from a rally in Erode, actor-politician Vijay on Thursday called the party an 'evil force', taking a cue from late AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Referring to late chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa, he said they often described DMK as "theeya sakthi" (evil force), while the TVK was a "thooya sakthi" (pure force). "MGR and Jayalalithaa fiercely opposed the DMK. I often wondered why they opposed the party so strongly. But now I understand the reason. The DMK is an evil force. That is why both of them opposed it until the very end. I am now saying the same thing they said. The DMK is an evil force. But the TVK is a pure force," the TVK founder said.

He said the contest, apparently the 2026 electoral fight, was now confined only between these two. This was his first public outreach in Tamil Nadu since the September 27 Karur rally, where a stampede left 41 persons dead. He held a closed-door meeting with a select audience in Kancheepuram after that, besides addressing a rally at neighbouring Puducherry.

He also alleged a smear campaign was on against him by some vested interests. "The DMK is levelling many accusations against me, saying Vijay doesn't talk about politics and only speaks for eight minutes on stage. Why is the DMK, which claims not to consider us important, thinking about us? Because it is afraid of TVK. The DMK is thinking about me 24 hours a day," he said.