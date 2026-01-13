ETV Bharat / state

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran Sparks Debate Says, 'In North India, Girls Are Kept At Home, But We Want Our Girls To Study'

Chennai: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday sparked debate by claiming that in northern states, girls are often expected to stay at home and do household work, while Tamil Nadu encourages girls to study and pursue their careers. While addressing the students in Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women, Maran praised Tamil Nadu as the best state in India and lauded Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"It's Tamil Nadu, the best state in India, and MK Stalin is the best Chief Minister among Indian states. This is a Dravidian model government, and it was our Periyar who ignited Dravidianism in our state. He emphasised that girls should study, and our CM is working based on his principles," Maran said. "Our girl students should be proud, and we are proud of them. That's why we want girls' children to study. In North Indian states, they ask girl children not to go to a job, ask them to stay inside their house and do housework holds but we wanted our girl children to study," he said.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed laptops to students of Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women under the Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil scheme today. He praised the students for their social responsibility and highlighted the college's long history and contributions to girls' education.

Addressing the students, Stalin said, "Today, I am happy to distribute laptops to all of you students. I wish you a very Happy New Year and Pongal. It is often said that once girls complete their education, they contribute significantly to society. We are proud of all our girl students. This educational institute has a rich history. In 1974, Karunanidhi named this college Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women, opened new buildings, and provided extensive infrastructure."