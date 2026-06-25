ETV Bharat / state

DMK Chief Stalin Drops Hint On Alliances, Hits Back At CM Vijay

Tiruvarur: DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday said his party will soon consider the growing public sentiment that it no longer needs alliances to face elections. Speaking at a marriage function of a party functionary's family member, the former CM was responding to remarks made earlier by MP A Raja.

Replying to him, Stalin said he would evaluate Raja's stated opinion that an alliance is unnecessary. Addressing the recent rumblings and departures within the party's coalition, Stalin, noting Raja's request, recalled the approach of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Pointing out that Karunanidhi always kept alliances safe, Stalin affirmed that he would not let go of any alliance. "But if partners leave on their own, I cannot say anything. Today, people are saying that alliances are not needed at all. We will definitely consider that," he said.

The DMK leader also launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his recent "Where is your father?" made in the state assembly. The attack comes after Vijay mockingly inquired about the whereabouts of Stalin to taunt Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in the assembly recently.

"Do not search for the father there; he is etched in the hearts of the people," Stalin retorted. "Whether I am in the Assembly or not, I am in the people's forum. I have been in politics for 60 years and have always been with the people".