DMK President M K Stalin Yet To Decide On Contesting Trichy East By-Election
Trichy East seat fell vacant after Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, who won Trichy and Perambur in Assembly elections, chose to retain Perambur constituency.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Chennai: Main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said he is yet to take a decision on whether he will contest the forthcoming by-election to the Trichy East Assembly constituency, putting to rest, for now, speculation over his political plans.
Speaking to reporters at the DMK headquarters in Teynampet, here, Stalin was asked whether he would enter the fray from Trichy East. "I have not yet made a decision regarding contesting the Trichy East by-election," he said.
The Trichy East seat fell vacant after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who had won from both Trichy East and Chennai Perambur in the Assembly elections, chose to retain the Perambur constituency and resigned as MLA from Trichy East. Stalin suffered an unexpected defeat in the Chennai Kolathur constituency.
Apart from Trichy East, five other Assembly constituencies - Maduranthakam, Perundurai, Dharapuram, Ambasamudram and Viralimalai - are also vacant following the resignations of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs who later joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as well as the resignation of former minister C Vijayabaskar.
Speculation over Stalin contesting from Trichy East gathered momentum after the DMK's Trichy district executive committee, led by former minister and district secretary Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, passed a resolution last month urging the party leader to contest the by-election from the constituency.
The buzz intensified further after a recent exchange in the Assembly. During his reply to the debate on the Governor's Address, Chief Minister Vijay narrated a story titled 'Father is Missing', which the DMK interpreted as an indirect jibe at Stalin.
Responding at a subsequent public meeting in Tiruchirappalli, DMK Principal Secretary and former minister K N Nehru declared that "Stalin will come to the Assembly soon", fuelling further speculation that the former Chief Minister could return to the House through the Trichy East by-election.
However, Stalin's latest remarks indicate that no final decision has yet been taken on whether he will contest the bypoll.
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