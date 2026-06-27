ETV Bharat / state

DMK President M K Stalin Yet To Decide On Contesting Trichy East By-Election

DMK principal secretary K N Nehru (right) has said that M K Stalin 'will come to' TN assembly soon ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said he is yet to take a decision on whether he will contest the forthcoming by-election to the Trichy East Assembly constituency, putting to rest, for now, speculation over his political plans.

Speaking to reporters at the DMK headquarters in Teynampet, here, Stalin was asked whether he would enter the fray from Trichy East. "I have not yet made a decision regarding contesting the Trichy East by-election," he said.

The Trichy East seat fell vacant after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who had won from both Trichy East and Chennai Perambur in the Assembly elections, chose to retain the Perambur constituency and resigned as MLA from Trichy East. Stalin suffered an unexpected defeat in the Chennai Kolathur constituency.

Apart from Trichy East, five other Assembly constituencies - Maduranthakam, Perundurai, Dharapuram, Ambasamudram and Viralimalai - are also vacant following the resignations of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs who later joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as well as the resignation of former minister C Vijayabaskar.