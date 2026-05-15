ETV Bharat / state

DMK Begins Introspection After Poll Rout In Tamil Nadu; Stalin Signals Major Organisational Overhaul

Chennai: In the first major internal review after the Dravida Munntra Kazhagam's crushing defeat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, party president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin took full responsibility for the setback and announced sweeping organisational reforms aimed at rebuilding the party.

Chairing a crucial meeting of DMK district secretaries at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Thursday, Stalin described the electoral defeat as a "temporary setback" and urged party leaders to avoid blamegame and internal factionalism. The consultative meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, witnessed emotional scenes as several senior leaders and district secretaries reportedly broke down in tears after Stalin publicly accepted responsibility for the defeat.

The DMK, which headed the outgoing government, was reduced to 59 seats in the 234-member Assembly, while actor-politician C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) swept the polls. Several senior leaders and ministers, including Stalin himself, suffered defeats in their constituencies.

Addressing party functionaries, Stalin recalled the party's earlier electoral setbacks in 2001 and 2011 and said the DMK had historically recovered from difficult political phases.

"Many are blaming one another for the defeat. As party president, I myself take full responsibility," Stalin said, according to leaders present at the meeting.

His remarks triggered emotional reactions from several district secretaries and former ministers. Some leaders reportedly told Stalin that they were prepared to resign from their organisational posts if the leadership desired. However, Stalin is learnt to have rejected such offers, asking leaders to remain united and focus on rebuilding the organisation.

Former Finance Minister and DMK Secretary for the Virudhunagar North District, Thangam Thennarasu, became emotional while addressing the meeting, saying party workers would not have minded even if all others had lost as long as Stalin himself had won. Several district secretaries also stressed that the defeat should not be attributed solely to the leadership.

PEN Gave Flawed Survey Data

The meeting also witnessed sharp criticism of the party's election management mechanisms. Some district secretaries reportedly blamed the DMK's campaign and strategy apparatus, including the 'PEN' (Populus Empowerment Network, the political strategist firm associated with the party) election management team and intelligence inputs, alleging that flawed survey assessments and inaccurate feedback had misled the leadership during the campaign.

Questions were reportedly raised over how the party leadership was given optimistic assessments even in constituencies where the DMK eventually faced severe setbacks.