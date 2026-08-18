DMK Asks If TVK Government Will Approach NHRC Over Killing Of 3 Tamils In Karnataka Forest
The killing of three Tamil men in an alleged anti-poaching operation by the Karnataka Forest Department triggered a heated debate in TN Assembly on Tuesday.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Chennai: The killing of three Tamil men in an alleged anti-poaching operation by the Karnataka Forest Department triggered a heated debate in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, with the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and other opposition parties demanding an independent probe and stronger compensation for the victims' families.
A special attention motion was moved in the Assembly under Rule 55 over the August 15 incident near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.
DMK MLA Manoj Pandian alleged that the three men were shot dead while searching for cattle in the Karnataka forest and described the incident as a “fake encounter” and a serious human-rights violation.
He demanded a judicial inquiry, registration of a murder case against those responsible, adequate compensation and employment for the families of the deceased.
Pandian also questioned the Tamil Nadu government's response and asked whether it had approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as permitted under Supreme Court judgments, and whether any communication had been sent to the Karnataka government seeking criminal action against those responsible.
EPS Seeks CBI Probe
All India Anna DMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded a CBI investigation, saying the allegations raised by villagers could be resolved only through an independent probe.
He said the ₹5 lakh interim assistance announced by Karnataka was inadequate and urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide additional financial assistance to the families.
“The Tamil Nadu government has a duty to inform the people of Tamil Nadu about the true nature of this issue,” Palaniswami said.
Pattali Makkal Katchi MLA Ganesh Kumar also sought a CBI probe and demanded ₹1 crore compensation for each family. He said the deceased had gone into the forest in search of cattle and not to hunt deer, as alleged.
Congress MLA Tarakai Kathpat and CPI MLA Thali Ramachandran also demanded an independent investigation and higher compensation. Kathpat sought employment for the dependants of the deceased, while Ramachandran said the matter should be transferred to the CBI.
Government Says Judicial, Magistrate Probes Underway
Responding to the debate, Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar said the three men were killed during an anti-poaching operation by Karnataka forest officials and that the Karnataka government had provided ₹5 lakh as interim relief to each family.
He said Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had ordered a judicial inquiry and that an investigation was underway to establish who fired the first shot.
The minister also said a magistrate-level inquiry was in progress in connection with the incident.
According to the minister, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had expressed condolences to the families, condemned the incident and announced that a high-level committee would be constituted to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The Tamil Nadu government had also urged Karnataka to provide appropriate assistance to the affected families.
₹10 Lakh Assistance From Tamil Nadu
When Palaniswami specifically asked whether the Tamil Nadu government would provide financial assistance to the bereaved families, Forest Minister Ranjith Kumar said the government had decided to provide ₹10 lakh each.
The announcement came amid repeated demands from the Opposition for higher compensation and an independent investigation.
The incident has consequently emerged as a major inter-state political issue, with members across parties insisting that the circumstances surrounding the deaths be established through a probe independent of the Karnataka Forest Department.
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'Explanation Unacceptable': TN CM Vijay Condemns Karnataka Forest Dept 'Killing' 3 'Tamils'