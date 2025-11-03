DMK Approaches The Supreme Court Against Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls
DMK's Organizing Secretary R S Bharathi filed a case in the Supreme Court against the implementation of SIR in Tamil Nadu.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 10:24 PM IST
Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has filed a case in the Supreme Court against the implementation of SIR in Tamil Nadu.
A statement issued by the DMK leadership stated, "The all-party meeting held in Chennai yesterday (2.11.2025) under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, had no other option but to approach the Supreme Court to uphold the voting rights of all Tamil Nadu voters. The all-party meeting passed a resolution that political parties in Tamil Nadu should file a petition in the Supreme Court to save electoral democracy."
In accordance with this resolution, on Monday, the DMK's Organizing Secretary R S Bharathi filed a case in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam against the implementation of SIR in Tamil Nadu. Senior advocate N.R. Ilango, MP, has filed this petition.
In the petition, it is stated that this is not the right time to implement SIR, the Election Commission does not have the authority to implement this procedure, and that the Election Commission is acting in violation of the powers granted by the Constitution.
Moreover, the statement also said, "This procedure is designed to remove eligible people and add ineligible people. This petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, citing 'If this SIR is implemented, lakhs of Tamil Nadu voters will be at risk of losing their voting rights.'"
The case related to the special revision of the voters’ list is expected to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 6 or 7.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly general elections are due to be held in April or May 2026. With just a few months left for the elections, the Election Commission had recently announced that a special revision of the voters’ list will be carried out in 12 states, including Tamil Nadu. The ruling DMK and other coalition parties in Tamil Nadu are strongly opposing this announcement by the Election Commission. In this situation, the Election Commission has announced that a special revision of the voters’ list will be carried out from tomorrow to December 4th.