DMK Approaches The Supreme Court Against Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has filed a case in the Supreme Court against the implementation of SIR in Tamil Nadu.

A statement issued by the DMK leadership stated, "The all-party meeting held in Chennai yesterday (2.11.2025) under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, had no other option but to approach the Supreme Court to uphold the voting rights of all Tamil Nadu voters. The all-party meeting passed a resolution that political parties in Tamil Nadu should file a petition in the Supreme Court to save electoral democracy."

In accordance with this resolution, on Monday, the DMK's Organizing Secretary R S Bharathi filed a case in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam against the implementation of SIR in Tamil Nadu. Senior advocate N.R. Ilango, MP, has filed this petition.

In the petition, it is stated that this is not the right time to implement SIR, the Election Commission does not have the authority to implement this procedure, and that the Election Commission is acting in violation of the powers granted by the Constitution.