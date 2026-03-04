ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | DMK Gives 28 Seats To Congress

Chennai: A seat-sharing agreement has been signed between DMK and Congress ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The Congress party has been allotted 28 assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat.

With the Tamil Nadu assembly elections soon to be held, parties including DMK and AIADMK have been making preparations for this for the past few months. In particular, DMK has been continuously holding talks with alliance parties for over 10 days regarding seat-sharing.

In that regard, the first round of talks with parties including Congress, MDMK, VCK, MNM, IUML, MMA, and MJK have been completed. In this, two seats each were allotted to parties, including IUML and MMA and an agreement was signed. It is expected that the next round of talks with parties including VCK, MDMK, and MNM will be held soon.

Congress, which has been an important ally of the DMK alliance, has been putting heavy pressure on DMK for the past 40 days. In particular, people like Manickam Thakur, an MP and a close to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, have been raising the demand for a share in the power in government in one form or another every day. At one point, the pressure on the Congress side was so great that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin himself said that the demand for a share in the government would not help in implementation in Tamil Nadu.