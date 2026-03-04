Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | DMK Gives 28 Seats To Congress
In the seat-sharing deal, DMK has also allotted one Rajya Sabha seat to its ally Congress.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST|
Updated : March 4, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Chennai: A seat-sharing agreement has been signed between DMK and Congress ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The Congress party has been allotted 28 assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat.
With the Tamil Nadu assembly elections soon to be held, parties including DMK and AIADMK have been making preparations for this for the past few months. In particular, DMK has been continuously holding talks with alliance parties for over 10 days regarding seat-sharing.
In that regard, the first round of talks with parties including Congress, MDMK, VCK, MNM, IUML, MMA, and MJK have been completed. In this, two seats each were allotted to parties, including IUML and MMA and an agreement was signed. It is expected that the next round of talks with parties including VCK, MDMK, and MNM will be held soon.
Congress, which has been an important ally of the DMK alliance, has been putting heavy pressure on DMK for the past 40 days. In particular, people like Manickam Thakur, an MP and a close to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, have been raising the demand for a share in the power in government in one form or another every day. At one point, the pressure on the Congress side was so great that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin himself said that the demand for a share in the government would not help in implementation in Tamil Nadu.
After Stalin's announcement, the Congress, which gradually reduced its demand for a share in the government, started raising its demand for a larger seat in the elections. Like the last 2011 and 2016 elections, the Congress party tried all possible political pressures through different people to pressure DMK and get more seats.
The DMK leadership did not want to create a situation like the one that happened in 2011 again by giving up more seats to the Congress party. In response, the DMK was determined to win back the 25 seats that the Congress had contested last time. The DMK reminded the Congress that it had won 5 seats out of 63 seats it contested in 2011 and advised the Congress that victory was more important than the number of seats. However, since the Congress was in no mood to accept it, media reports have been circulating for the past three days that the DMK would walk out of the alliance.
As the DMK did not give in, as a last-ditch effort, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram was sent directly to Stalin for talks yesterday, in which it was said that the seats that were acceptable to both sides had been decided. Yesterday, both sides had said that a decision would be taken in this regard tomorrow.
In this situation, leaders, including Congress in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar and Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Selvapperundhakai, went to Anna Arivalayam this evening and met Stalin. At that time, the DMK leadership had announced that it would give the Congress party 28 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat, and the Congress had accepted it and signed the agreement.
Also Read
'You May Try To Silence Me, But Cannot Silence Vijay In Every Household': TVK Chief Lashes Out At DMK