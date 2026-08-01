ETV Bharat / state

DMK Alleges Irregularities In EVM Verification In Kolathur, Threatens Legal Action

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday alleged serious irregularities in the verification of electronic voting machines (EVMs) used for Kolathur Assembly constituency in the recent Tamil Nadu state elections. The party claimed that several vote-counting machines were malfunctioning and warned of legal action if its concerns are not addressed.

DMK Law Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP N R Elango said the EVM verification process in Kolathur had been disrupted due to technical glitches and questioned the integrity of the machines used.

Former Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin had contested the election from the Kolathur constituency, but lost by a margin of 8,795 votes. Following the result, Stalin submitted a petition to the Election Commission, seeking verification of the EVMs and VVPAT units used in 14 polling stations in the constituency.

Based on the request, the Election Commission began examining the machines at a centre in Chintadripet, with the verification scheduled over seven days and covering two polling stations each day. However, the process was reportedly halted due to a technical fault.

Addressing the media, Elango said the DMK had approached the court in 2024 to seek clarification over the functioning of the vote-counting machines despite being in power since 2021. He said the party had requested verification of EVMs used in five Assembly constituencies, and that the checks are currently underway in Kolathur, Kanchipuram and Rajapalayam.