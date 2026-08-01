DMK Alleges Irregularities In EVM Verification In Kolathur, Threatens Legal Action
According to Rajya Sabha MP N R Elango, one of the 10 vote-counting machines examined in Kanchipuram was found to be non-functional.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday alleged serious irregularities in the verification of electronic voting machines (EVMs) used for Kolathur Assembly constituency in the recent Tamil Nadu state elections. The party claimed that several vote-counting machines were malfunctioning and warned of legal action if its concerns are not addressed.
DMK Law Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP N R Elango said the EVM verification process in Kolathur had been disrupted due to technical glitches and questioned the integrity of the machines used.
Former Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin had contested the election from the Kolathur constituency, but lost by a margin of 8,795 votes. Following the result, Stalin submitted a petition to the Election Commission, seeking verification of the EVMs and VVPAT units used in 14 polling stations in the constituency.
Based on the request, the Election Commission began examining the machines at a centre in Chintadripet, with the verification scheduled over seven days and covering two polling stations each day. However, the process was reportedly halted due to a technical fault.
Addressing the media, Elango said the DMK had approached the court in 2024 to seek clarification over the functioning of the vote-counting machines despite being in power since 2021. He said the party had requested verification of EVMs used in five Assembly constituencies, and that the checks are currently underway in Kolathur, Kanchipuram and Rajapalayam.
According to Elango, one of the 10 vote-counting machines examined in Kanchipuram was found to be non-functional. He further said that a VVPAT machine in Kolathur malfunctioned during verification on July 30 and that similar issues were reported again the following day.
Elango also alleged that during an inspection of the remaining machines at the Chintadripet verification centre, the identification numbers on some machines appeared to have been changed. He further said that the address details linked to machines allegedly used at Polling Station 157 in Kolathur appeared to be newly generated.
The DMK leader said the party had submitted 19 questions to officials of the company that manufactured the EVMs and alleged that more than 30 per cent of the machines used during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were not functioning properly.
"At present, we have no confidence in the procedures followed during the election. Out of the eight vote-counting machines used in Kolathur, three are currently not working," Elango claimed.
He said the DMK would move the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court if the issues raised by the party were not satisfactorily addressed. The Election Commission has not yet responded publicly to the allegations.
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