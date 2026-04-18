ETV Bharat / state

DMK A Limited Company, Voters Will Limit Them & Send Home: TVK Chief Vijay

Chennai: As the campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election intensifies, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday said the ruling DMK had turned into a "limited company", and voters would "limit them and send them home" in the upcoming election.

"People of Tamil Nadu... let us remain vigilant and not place our trust in these impostors. We shall triumph. We shall emerge victorious. We shall create history," he said in an X post.

In a veiled reference to the ruling DMK, he said the 'Diversionary Investment Corporation' is engaging in various attempts to confuse the public. "Efforts to divert public attention during elections are not new, but people must remain vigilant," Vijay said, urging the people to carefully assess the political developments unfolding in the state.

He accused DMK of indulging in "unchecked misrule and corruption", while making "limitless false promises" to mislead the public.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijay alleged that permissions for public meetings and outreach programmes were being deliberately delayed, restricted, or cancelled at the last minute, affecting not only his own schedule but also that of TVK candidates across Assembly constituencies.