DMK A Limited Company, Voters Will Limit Them & Send Home: TVK Chief Vijay
He alleged that permissions for public meetings and outreach programmes were being deliberately delayed, restricted, or cancelled at the last minute, affecting party candidates' schedules.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Chennai: As the campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election intensifies, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday said the ruling DMK had turned into a "limited company", and voters would "limit them and send them home" in the upcoming election.
"People of Tamil Nadu... let us remain vigilant and not place our trust in these impostors. We shall triumph. We shall emerge victorious. We shall create history," he said in an X post.
In a veiled reference to the ruling DMK, he said the 'Diversionary Investment Corporation' is engaging in various attempts to confuse the public. "Efforts to divert public attention during elections are not new, but people must remain vigilant," Vijay said, urging the people to carefully assess the political developments unfolding in the state.
He accused DMK of indulging in "unchecked misrule and corruption", while making "limitless false promises" to mislead the public.
In a strongly worded statement, Vijay alleged that permissions for public meetings and outreach programmes were being deliberately delayed, restricted, or cancelled at the last minute, affecting not only his own schedule but also that of TVK candidates across Assembly constituencies.
என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்.— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) April 18, 2026
தமிழகத்தில் நடக்கும் தேர்தல் நேர நாடகம் குறித்து உங்களிடம் பகிர்ந்துகொள்ளவே இக்கடிதம்.
தேர்தல் நேரத்தில் திசை திருப்பல்கள் நடப்பது ஒன்றும் புதிதன்று. இருந்தும் உஷாராக இருக்க வேண்டியது நம் கடமை.
திசைதிருப்பும் முதலீட்டுக் கழகம்,…
He described such tactics as attempts to weaken the party's growing momentum on the ground. The remarks come amid reports that a scheduled campaign event in Cuddalore had to be cancelled, while a proposed door-to-door outreach programme in Perambur was also called off due to a lack of approvals.
"Regardless of the responsibilities vested in the Election Commission, the DMK government is acting as a 'caretaker administration' yet engaging in deceitful theatrics continues to exert pressure and coercion through select officials under its control, creating obstacles not only for us but also for our candidates as they conduct their campaigns," he said.
Vijay also alleged that sections of the media were spreading confusion among the public by publishing "fabricated reports" regarding approvals for his party's campaign programmes. He said such narratives were designed to undermine the credibility and reach of TVK.
Invoking the legacy of social reformers such as EV Ramasamy, K Kamaraj, and CN Annadurai, Vijay asserted that Tamil Nadu's strong commitment to social justice and secular values would prevent "fascist and anti-people forces" from gaining ground.
"Indeed, they cannot even gain a foothold. The electoral history of Tamil Nadu, spanning over half a century, demonstrates that for 'anti-people' rulers with a fascist mindset, specifically the DMK, securing a second term remains an unattainable dream," he added.
Despite the alleged hurdles, Vijay said a spontaneous, people-driven wave in favour of TVK was building across the state. Exuding confidence, he noted that the TVK would overcome the challenges, win the election, and "create history".
As campaigning enters a crucial phase, Vijay's remarks signal an escalation in political rhetoric, with the actor-politician positioning himself and his party as challengers to the state's established political order.
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