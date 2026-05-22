ETV Bharat / state

DMF Scam: Odisha EOW Arrests Two More Accused From Raipur In Chhattisgarh

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police has arrested two more accused in connection with the Rs 9.56 crore Bank of India cheque cloning fraud involving the District Mineral Foundation Trust fund in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused are Surjit Roy and Sameer Srivastava, proprietors of Roy Associates and SS Traders. After their arrest from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, the accused were brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand, said an EOW press release issued on Friday. They will be produced before the Balasore Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors court. Surjit and Sameer have been booked under relevant sections of BNS and the IT Act.

With the arrest of the duo, the total number of those nabbed in the case has now gone up to four. Earlier, Pomesh Temptray, Ghanashyam Ahuja, Ajmir Mandal and Brajesh Mishra were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.