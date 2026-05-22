DMF Scam: Odisha EOW Arrests Two More Accused From Raipur In Chhattisgarh
The accused, Surjit Roy and Sameer Srivastava are proprietors of Roy Associates and SS Traders. They have been brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police has arrested two more accused in connection with the Rs 9.56 crore Bank of India cheque cloning fraud involving the District Mineral Foundation Trust fund in Mayurbhanj district.
The accused are Surjit Roy and Sameer Srivastava, proprietors of Roy Associates and SS Traders. After their arrest from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, the accused were brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand, said an EOW press release issued on Friday. They will be produced before the Balasore Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors court. Surjit and Sameer have been booked under relevant sections of BNS and the IT Act.
With the arrest of the duo, the total number of those nabbed in the case has now gone up to four. Earlier, Pomesh Temptray, Ghanashyam Ahuja, Ajmir Mandal and Brajesh Mishra were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.
As per the EOW, after the money was embezzled from the DMFT account maintained by Mayurbhanj zilla parishad, the bank's chief manager Sujata Kanungo lodged a complaint at Bhanjpur police station in April, 2024. The police registered a case on April 19, 2024 (no 95/2024). The case was then taken over by the EOW which during investigation discovered that the accused had withdrawn Rs 4.52 crore from the DMFT deposit account through two fake cheques on April 10, 2024 and Rs 5.04 crore through two more fake cheques on April 18.
A total of Rs 9.56 crores was transferred to the accounts of PT Construction and Suppliers and SK Enterprises. The money was later transferred from the two accounts to several other accounts including those of Roy Associates and SS Traders.
The EOW said the accused are members of a gang active in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha. Efforts are on to arrest the mastermind, said the EOW release.
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