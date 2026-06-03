ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Set For Leadership Transition As 'Troubleshooter' DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Chief Minister Today

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set for a major political transition today (Wednesday, June 3, 2026) with Congress leader and Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar scheduled to take oath as the state's next Chief Minister, marking the beginning of a new phase for the ruling party.

The 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, who was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan’s Glass House. Though it is not officially known how many ministers will take oath on Wednesday in the first phase, sources suggest that 12 to 14 may be sworn in.

By assuming the state’s highest political office, the eight-time MLA “DK Shi,” as he is popularly called, Shivakumar will fulfil his long-cherished dream after a prolonged power tussle with outgoing CM Siddaramaiah.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaih at the residence of the Congress President, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Siddaramaiah resigned as CM last week, as directed by the Congress high command, paving the way for Shivakumar, who is considered the party’s troubleshooter in South India, to take the coveted position. Final preparations were underway at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

The ceremony is reportedly low-key due to concerns over peak-hour traffic disruption in Bengaluru caused by the anticipated influx of Congress workers and supporters from across the state.

The swearing-in was earlier planned to be held on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in front of a large gathering.

According to sources, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and party General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are expected to attend the event.

CMs from Congress and INDIA bloc-ruled states, along with several state and central leaders, dignitaries, and invitees, are also expected to be present.

Religious leaders of all major communities, including heads of various maths, have been invited, sources said.

According to officials, the invitees include students from a government school in Doddaalahalli in Kanakapura—Shivakumar’s native village—and representatives from various sections of society, including labourers, civic workers, farmer leaders, women self-help groups, and pro-Kannada organisations.