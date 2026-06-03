Karnataka Set For Leadership Transition As 'Troubleshooter' DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Chief Minister Today
Siddaramaiah resigned as CM last week, as directed by the Congress high command, paving the way for Shivakumar, considered party's troubleshooter in South India.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 7:35 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka is set for a major political transition today (Wednesday, June 3, 2026) with Congress leader and Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar scheduled to take oath as the state's next Chief Minister, marking the beginning of a new phase for the ruling party.
The 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, who was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan’s Glass House. Though it is not officially known how many ministers will take oath on Wednesday in the first phase, sources suggest that 12 to 14 may be sworn in.
By assuming the state’s highest political office, the eight-time MLA “DK Shi,” as he is popularly called, Shivakumar will fulfil his long-cherished dream after a prolonged power tussle with outgoing CM Siddaramaiah.
Siddaramaiah resigned as CM last week, as directed by the Congress high command, paving the way for Shivakumar, who is considered the party’s troubleshooter in South India, to take the coveted position. Final preparations were underway at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.
The ceremony is reportedly low-key due to concerns over peak-hour traffic disruption in Bengaluru caused by the anticipated influx of Congress workers and supporters from across the state.
The swearing-in was earlier planned to be held on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in front of a large gathering.
According to sources, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and party General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are expected to attend the event.
CMs from Congress and INDIA bloc-ruled states, along with several state and central leaders, dignitaries, and invitees, are also expected to be present.
Religious leaders of all major communities, including heads of various maths, have been invited, sources said.
According to officials, the invitees include students from a government school in Doddaalahalli in Kanakapura—Shivakumar’s native village—and representatives from various sections of society, including labourers, civic workers, farmer leaders, women self-help groups, and pro-Kannada organisations.
Meanwhile, hectic parleys continued in New Delhi on Tuesday involving the Congress high command, Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers. Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also attended the meetings.
The sanctioned strength of Karnataka’s ministry is 34, including the CM.
Intense lobbying has been witnessed among ministerial aspirants over the last couple of days, with many travelling to New Delhi to push their case before the high command.
While some ministers from Siddaramaiah’s outgoing cabinet are trying to secure their positions, legislators hoping for cabinet berths have also reached the national capital.
Speculation is rife that there may be more than one deputy CM, and that several ministers from the previous cabinet may not be retained when the ministry is expanded in the next phase.
Elaborate arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan.
Congress flags and large banners featuring leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar, Venugopal, Surjewala, and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have been put up around Vidhana Soudha and the Lok Bhavan area.
The stretch from Vidhana Soudha to Lok Bhavan has been lined with Congress flags and banners, while LED screens have been installed at multiple locations to telecast the ceremony for people gathered outside.
Tight security arrangements have been made around the venue, with barricades erected on roads leading to Lok Bhavan in anticipation of large gatherings.
“Comprehensive security arrangements have been made. Since it is an indoor event with limited seating capacity, entry will be restricted to invited guests only,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters.
He said necessary measures had been taken to ensure the public would not face inconvenience, adding that traffic plans and advisories had been issued.
In view of the expected public gatherings and heavy traffic around Lok Bhavan, a half-day holiday has been declared on June 3 for employees working at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, and the Multi-Storeyed Government Office Building.
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