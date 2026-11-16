ETV Bharat / state

DK Shivakumar Renames Kumarakrupa Guest House as 'Ganga', Converts It Into Official Residence

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has renamed the government guest house 'Kumarakrupa' as 'Ganga' and converted it into his official residence. He said the building's heritage character had been preserved, with only around 10% of the structure redesigned.

Speaking outside his new official residence, Shivakumar said the government accommodation previously allotted to him was relatively small. Since the Kumarakrupa Guest House was not being used, he decided to convert it into his official residence.

"I performed a private puja at the residence today. On Thursday, I will invite all 224 MLAs, Members of Parliament from the state and members of the Legislative Council. I will meet everyone here. I have named the residence 'Ganga'," he said.

When asked about the expenditure incurred on the renovation, Shivakumar said expenses were related to security arrangements and road infrastructure. He said that nearly 90% of the furniture belonged to him personally and that relatively inexpensive granite had been used.

Anticipating criticism over the renovation costs, he said he had retained the old furniture from his previous residence at Kumarakrupa. He also pointed out that some people had filed Right to Information (RTI) applications seeking details of the expenditure.

Reacting to the Opposition's criticism over modifications to a heritage building, Shivakumar said questioning the government was part of the Opposition's responsibility. He added that Opposition leaders would also be invited to the residence and could inspect the premises themselves.