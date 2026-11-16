DK Shivakumar Renames Kumarakrupa Guest House as 'Ganga', Converts It Into Official Residence
Shivakumar said the government accommodation previously allotted to him was relatively small. Since the Kumarakrupa Guest House was not being used
Published : November 16, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has renamed the government guest house 'Kumarakrupa' as 'Ganga' and converted it into his official residence. He said the building's heritage character had been preserved, with only around 10% of the structure redesigned.
Speaking outside his new official residence, Shivakumar said the government accommodation previously allotted to him was relatively small. Since the Kumarakrupa Guest House was not being used, he decided to convert it into his official residence.
"I performed a private puja at the residence today. On Thursday, I will invite all 224 MLAs, Members of Parliament from the state and members of the Legislative Council. I will meet everyone here. I have named the residence 'Ganga'," he said.
When asked about the expenditure incurred on the renovation, Shivakumar said expenses were related to security arrangements and road infrastructure. He said that nearly 90% of the furniture belonged to him personally and that relatively inexpensive granite had been used.
Anticipating criticism over the renovation costs, he said he had retained the old furniture from his previous residence at Kumarakrupa. He also pointed out that some people had filed Right to Information (RTI) applications seeking details of the expenditure.
Reacting to the Opposition's criticism over modifications to a heritage building, Shivakumar said questioning the government was part of the Opposition's responsibility. He added that Opposition leaders would also be invited to the residence and could inspect the premises themselves.
Asked whether members of the public would be allowed to visit the new residence, the Chief Minister said the building would primarily be used for official meetings and discussions with government officials.
He said a separate hall was being constructed at the adjacent 'Krishna' building to facilitate interactions with the public. The work is expected to take another one to two months.
Shivakumar further said the decision to utilise the guest house was taken because government positions and official residences are not permanent.
The aim was to ensure that the building remained useful rather than lying vacant and could serve as a convenient facility for whoever occupies the state's top executive position in the future.
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