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'DK Shivakumar Only Listens To What DMK Has To Say', Alleges Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Sunday alleged Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar only listens to what the DMK has to say.

He said, "Many are saying that there has been a close relationship between Shivakumar and the DMK leadership for a long time. That is the reason DMK and Shivakumar are talking in the same tone."

"DK Shivakumar is not in a position to listen to what the Congress leadership says. He is listening to what the DMK says," Nirmal Kumar said. Speaking to media at Chennai airport, he said, "DMK President MK Stalin, in a statement released on Saturday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has been isolated. The comment is creating a wrong impression among the people".

Nirmal Kumar said during the rule of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, various obstacles were put in place to prevent Tamil Nadu from getting the Cauvery water it deserves. "The same situation prevails even now. Chief Minister Vijay held consultations with all parties regarding the Cauvery issue yesterday and has decided to file a case in the Supreme Court on Monday," he said.

Nirmal Kumar said the lawyer who has been handling the Cauvery case for the last several years was also consulted in this regard, and all the steps to file the petition were being taken on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. 'The DMK has also filed a separate petition in the court. If multiple petitions are filed from the same state on the same issue, unnecessary confusion will arise and the rights of Tamil Nadu will be affected," the miister said.