'DK Shivakumar Only Listens To What DMK Has To Say', Alleges Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar
The minister said a petition will be filed in the Supreme Court on Monday to assert the rights of Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery issue.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Sunday alleged Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar only listens to what the DMK has to say.
He said, "Many are saying that there has been a close relationship between Shivakumar and the DMK leadership for a long time. That is the reason DMK and Shivakumar are talking in the same tone."
"DK Shivakumar is not in a position to listen to what the Congress leadership says. He is listening to what the DMK says," Nirmal Kumar said. Speaking to media at Chennai airport, he said, "DMK President MK Stalin, in a statement released on Saturday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has been isolated. The comment is creating a wrong impression among the people".
Nirmal Kumar said during the rule of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, various obstacles were put in place to prevent Tamil Nadu from getting the Cauvery water it deserves. "The same situation prevails even now. Chief Minister Vijay held consultations with all parties regarding the Cauvery issue yesterday and has decided to file a case in the Supreme Court on Monday," he said.
Nirmal Kumar said the lawyer who has been handling the Cauvery case for the last several years was also consulted in this regard, and all the steps to file the petition were being taken on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. 'The DMK has also filed a separate petition in the court. If multiple petitions are filed from the same state on the same issue, unnecessary confusion will arise and the rights of Tamil Nadu will be affected," the miister said.
He said, in the last five years, the DMK did not take any legal action on the Cauvery issue. "The DMK and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's approach are the reason why Tamil Nadu has faced various setbacks on the Cauvery issue for the last 30 years," he said.
Nirmal Kumar said DMK is working to create an environment against Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue. "The DMK should remember the verdict given by the people in the recently concluded elections," he said.
Responding to a question by reporters whether the water released by Karnataka will be sufficient, Nirmal Kumar said, “Karnataka has released 3,500 cubic feet of water and it is not enough for Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government should release the 17 TMC of water that Tamil Nadu deserves."
He said the Karnataka government should release the water as determined by the Cauvery Regulatory Committee and the Cauvery Water Management Authority, to Tamil Nadu. "Chief Minister Vijay is working had to find a peaceful solution to the Cauvery issue. But the DMK and Shivakumar are putting hurdles in the efforts," the minister said.
Further, to a question regarding the all-party meeting, Nirmal Kumar said, “After a unanimous resolution was passed in the Assembly with the approval of all parties on the Meghadadu Dam and Cauvery water issue, it is not clear why the AIADMK approached the court against it. Chief Minister Vijay will deliberate and take a decision regarding the all-party meeting.”
Also Read
'Mekedatu Project A Permanent Solution': Karnataka CM On Cauvery Water Dispute As Opposition Supports Govt