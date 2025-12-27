'Protecting Public Land': DK Shivakumar Hits Back At Pinarayi Vijayan Over Bengaluru Demolition Drive
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar defended Bengaluru’s demolition drive, rejecting Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s criticism and saying the action was lawful and humane.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks on Bengaluru's demolition drive. He suggested senior leaders not to comment on the drive until they had checked the facts.
Shivakumar called Kerala CM’s comments "unfortunate" and reiterated that the demolition was essential to protecting public land and ensuring safety. He added that it is not aimed at singling out any group.
The Deputy CM said, "Senior leaders from outside the state should first understand Bengaluru’s realities before making political statements. We are not running bulldozers arbitrarily. We are safeguarding public land and public property."
He described the cleared land as an encroached dumpsite, asserting that the drive prevented land mafia from turning it into unauthorised settlements.
"We have shown humanity. People were allowed to move to alternative locations. Only a few among them are locals. Our intent is to protect public spaces," he further clarified the demolition drive.
He also appealed to Vijayan to avoid commenting without full context.
He added that leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan should know the issues in Bengaluru. "We know our city well and will not encourage illegal settlements driven by land mafia activities," he said.
Shivakumar’s X Post Clarification
Responding on X, Shivakumar said the clearance drive was conducted strictly in accordance with the law in Kogilu village, Yelahanka, to protect public land and prevent loss of life.
"About 15 acres in Survey No. 99 - Government Gomala land allotted to BBMP, is a quarry site used for solid waste disposal and is extremely unsafe for human habitation," he wrote.
He said unauthorised AC-sheet houses on the dumpsite were cleared on December 20, 2025, and rehabilitation was underway.
“Rehabilitation is underway, and eligible families will be considered for government housing. Our goal is to safeguard lives and prevent encroachment,” Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar urged Vijayan to review the facts before forming an opinion.
What The Kerala CM Had Said?
In a post on X, the Kerala Chief Minister described the action as “brutal” and accused the Karnataka government of adopting a “bulldozer raj” approach.
“The bulldozing of Faqir Colony and Waseem Layout in Bengaluru, uprooting Muslim families who have lived there for years, exposes the brutal normalisation of ‘bulldozer raj’. Sadly, the Sangh Parivar’s anti-minority politics is now being executed under a Congress government in Karnataka,” Vijayan wrote.
He also alleged the actions reflected “anti-minority aggressive politics” and questioned how a Congress-led government could justify forced evictions over shelter for people with low incomes.
