'Protecting Public Land': DK Shivakumar Hits Back At Pinarayi Vijayan Over Bengaluru Demolition Drive

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks on Bengaluru's demolition drive. He suggested senior leaders not to comment on the drive until they had checked the facts.

Shivakumar called Kerala CM’s comments "unfortunate" and reiterated that the demolition was essential to protecting public land and ensuring safety. He added that it is not aimed at singling out any group.

The Deputy CM said, "Senior leaders from outside the state should first understand Bengaluru’s realities before making political statements. We are not running bulldozers arbitrarily. We are safeguarding public land and public property."

He described the cleared land as an encroached dumpsite, asserting that the drive prevented land mafia from turning it into unauthorised settlements.

"We have shown humanity. People were allowed to move to alternative locations. Only a few among them are locals. Our intent is to protect public spaces," he further clarified the demolition drive.

He also appealed to Vijayan to avoid commenting without full context.

He added that leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan should know the issues in Bengaluru. "We know our city well and will not encourage illegal settlements driven by land mafia activities," he said.

Shivakumar’s X Post Clarification