ETV Bharat / state

'No Double Standards': DK Shivakumar Backs Right To Protest After Bengaluru Incident

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sought a detailed report into an incident involving police action against protesters in Bengaluru on Monday, saying accountability would follow if the police used unnecessary or excessive force.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Shivakumar defended the right to peaceful protest and said the same democratic standards must apply across India. "The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy. We cannot demand that right for ourselves in Delhi and deny it to others in Bengaluru,” he said.

Shivakumar said he had taken note of the previous day’s incident involving protesters and media personnel and had sought a full report on the circumstances that led to police action. “If there has been any unnecessary use of force or excess, accountability will follow,” he wrote. He also said disagreements with the Election Commission of India, the state government or the Chief Minister himself should not take away anyone’s right to express their views peacefully. "Let me be clear: disagreement with the Election Commission, disagreement with my government, or disagreement with me personally does not diminish anyone’s right to peacefully express it,” Shivakumar said.