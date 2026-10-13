'No Double Standards': DK Shivakumar Backs Right To Protest After Bengaluru Incident
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar sought a report on a Bengaluru incident involving protesters and the media, promising accountability if police used excessive force.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sought a detailed report into an incident involving police action against protesters in Bengaluru on Monday, saying accountability would follow if the police used unnecessary or excessive force.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Shivakumar defended the right to peaceful protest and said the same democratic standards must apply across India. "The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy. We cannot demand that right for ourselves in Delhi and deny it to others in Bengaluru,” he said.
The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy. We cannot demand that right for ourselves in Delhi and deny it to others in Bengaluru. I have taken note of yesterday’s incident involving protesters and members of the media. I have sought a full report on the circumstances that led to the police action. If there has been any unnecessary use of force or excess, accountability will follow. Let me be clear: disagreement with the Election Commission, disagreement with my government, or disagreement with me personally does not diminish anyone’s right to peacefully express it. Karnataka must hold itself to the democratic standards that we expect from the rest of the country. There will be no double standards. We cannot demand the right to protest in Delhi and deny it in Bengaluru. There will be no double standards.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 13, 2026
Shivakumar said he had taken note of the previous day’s incident involving protesters and media personnel and had sought a full report on the circumstances that led to police action. “If there has been any unnecessary use of force or excess, accountability will follow,” he wrote.
He also said disagreements with the Election Commission of India, the state government or the Chief Minister himself should not take away anyone’s right to express their views peacefully.
"Let me be clear: disagreement with the Election Commission, disagreement with my government, or disagreement with me personally does not diminish anyone’s right to peacefully express it,” Shivakumar said.
He added that Karnataka must uphold the democratic standards expected of the rest of the country, reiterating that there would be no double standards on the right to protest.
"Karnataka must hold itself to the democratic standards that we expect from the rest of the country. There will be no double standards. We cannot demand the right to protest in Delhi and deny it in Bengaluru. There will be no double standards," he said.
The post comes after an incident involving protesters and media personnel in Bengaluru on Monday. Shivakumar did not provide further details about the police action in his post, saying he had sought a report to establish the circumstances behind it.
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