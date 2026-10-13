ETV Bharat / state

'No Double Standards': DK Shivakumar Backs Right To Protest After Bengaluru Incident

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar sought a report on a Bengaluru incident involving protesters and the media, promising accountability if police used excessive force.

‘No Double Standards’: DK Shivakumar Backs Right To Protest After Bengaluru Incident
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sought a detailed report into an incident involving police action against protesters in Bengaluru on Monday, saying accountability would follow if the police used unnecessary or excessive force.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Shivakumar defended the right to peaceful protest and said the same democratic standards must apply across India. "The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy. We cannot demand that right for ourselves in Delhi and deny it to others in Bengaluru,” he said.

Shivakumar said he had taken note of the previous day’s incident involving protesters and media personnel and had sought a full report on the circumstances that led to police action. “If there has been any unnecessary use of force or excess, accountability will follow,” he wrote.

He also said disagreements with the Election Commission of India, the state government or the Chief Minister himself should not take away anyone’s right to express their views peacefully.

"Let me be clear: disagreement with the Election Commission, disagreement with my government, or disagreement with me personally does not diminish anyone’s right to peacefully express it,” Shivakumar said.

He added that Karnataka must uphold the democratic standards expected of the rest of the country, reiterating that there would be no double standards on the right to protest.

"Karnataka must hold itself to the democratic standards that we expect from the rest of the country. There will be no double standards. We cannot demand the right to protest in Delhi and deny it in Bengaluru. There will be no double standards," he said.

The post comes after an incident involving protesters and media personnel in Bengaluru on Monday. Shivakumar did not provide further details about the police action in his post, saying he had sought a report to establish the circumstances behind it.

Read More

  1. Student Protesters Detained While Attempting To March Towards EC Office In Bengaluru
  2. Bengaluru Lawyers Protest Delhi Arrests, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal

TAGGED:

BENGALURU PROTEST
KARNATAKA POLICE ACTION
RIGHT TO PEACEFUL PROTEST
POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY
DK SHIVAKUMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.