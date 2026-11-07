ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Turns Tragic For Rajasthan Family: Toddler Dies After Falling From Balcony In Kota

Kota: In a tragic incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of his house while his mother was busy preparing for the upcoming Hindu festival of Diwali in Rajasthan's Kota on Friday.

According to the deceased toddler's uncle Dr Mohit Gautam, a resident of Mahavir Nagar Extension, on Friday night, his younger brother Harshit Gautam’s two-and-a-half-year-old son was playing on the balcony. The child’s mother was busy lighting earthen lamps at home when the boy suddenly climbed onto the balcony railing.

Before she could intervene, he fell, Mohit said. Hearing the child fall and cry, his mother and other family members rushed to the scene. He was immediately taken to a private hospital near the Commerce College intersection, where he remained admitted for about three hours. He was declared dead by the doctors shortly after midnight.

The family is devastated by the tragedy. They have taken custody of the child's body without requesting any police action, and the last rites will be performed on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mahavir Nagar, Harendra Sauda, stated that the incident occurred at the child's home.