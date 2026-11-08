ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Shopping Rush Continues In Bengaluru Despite Soaring Prices Amid Drought

Despite the steep prices, people continued to buy items required for the festival ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Thousands of people thronged KR Market in Bengaluru from as early as 3 am on Sunday to buy flowers, fruits and other festive essentials for Diwali despite rising prices following drought and increased demand.

The rush was particularly visible around KR Market and Avenue Road, where shoppers from different parts of the city gathered to buy flowers, banana stems, mango leaves for torans, fruits, vegetables, lamps and other puja materials. The crowd was so large in the early hours that pedestrian movement and vehicle access became difficult.

Chrysanthemums, roses, jasmine and kanakambari are in high demand (ETV Bharat)

Traders said inconsistent rainfall and drought conditions across parts of the state had affected the supply of flowers, fruits and vegetables, pushing up prices ahead of the festival. The rise in demand further added to household expenses.

Jasmine At Rs 1,500/Kg, Kanakambari At Rs 2,000/Kg

Flower prices witnessed a sharp increase with chrysanthemums selling at Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg, roses at Rs 300, jasmine at Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 and kanakambari at nearly Rs 2,000 per kg. Banana stems, used for festive decorations and rituals, are being sold at Rs 100 to Rs 150 a pair.

According to traders, flower prices were generally Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kg higher than on ordinary days.

Firecracker prices have also reportedly increased by around 15 per cent compared with last year, with boxes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 15,000.

Traders say flower prices are Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kg higher than on ordinary days (ETV Bharat)

Despite the steep prices, shoppers continued to buy items required for the festival.

Deepa, a devotee who visited KR Market for her festive purchases, said the higher prices were making shopping more expensive for families preparing for the celebrations.