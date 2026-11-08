Diwali Shopping Rush Continues In Bengaluru Despite Soaring Prices Amid Drought
Shoppers thronged Bengaluru's KR Market and Avenue Road from early morning for Diwali purchases despite rising prices of flowers and fruits.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Bengaluru: Thousands of people thronged KR Market in Bengaluru from as early as 3 am on Sunday to buy flowers, fruits and other festive essentials for Diwali despite rising prices following drought and increased demand.
The rush was particularly visible around KR Market and Avenue Road, where shoppers from different parts of the city gathered to buy flowers, banana stems, mango leaves for torans, fruits, vegetables, lamps and other puja materials. The crowd was so large in the early hours that pedestrian movement and vehicle access became difficult.
Traders said inconsistent rainfall and drought conditions across parts of the state had affected the supply of flowers, fruits and vegetables, pushing up prices ahead of the festival. The rise in demand further added to household expenses.
Jasmine At Rs 1,500/Kg, Kanakambari At Rs 2,000/Kg
Flower prices witnessed a sharp increase with chrysanthemums selling at Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg, roses at Rs 300, jasmine at Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 and kanakambari at nearly Rs 2,000 per kg. Banana stems, used for festive decorations and rituals, are being sold at Rs 100 to Rs 150 a pair.
According to traders, flower prices were generally Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kg higher than on ordinary days.
Firecracker prices have also reportedly increased by around 15 per cent compared with last year, with boxes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 15,000.
Despite the steep prices, shoppers continued to buy items required for the festival.
Deepa, a devotee who visited KR Market for her festive purchases, said the higher prices were making shopping more expensive for families preparing for the celebrations.
Venu, another devotee, also spoke about the rush for flowers, fruits and other essentials as people made arrangements for their traditional Deepavali prayers.
Flower seller Somashekharappa said rainfall shortage had affected the yield of flowers, resulting in lower supplies to the market. He pointed out that poor rains, coupled with increased festive demand, had pushed prices higher.
Manoj, another flower seller, said that despite the price rise, customers continued to arrive in large numbers to purchase flowers for the festival.
Traffic Restrictions Following Heavy Crowds
The surge in shoppers led to severe congestion around KR Market, with traffic extending towards Majestic and Town Hall. An ambulance reportedly faced difficulty navigating through the crowded streets.
To manage traffic and prevent accidents, traffic police have introduced some restrictions. The flyover connecting Mysuru Road to Majestic has been closed to vehicle movement to prevent congestion.
Police said accidents caused by vehicles halting or parking on the KR Market flyover during previous festive season prompted the restrictions.
Despite rising prices and traffic disruptions, the festive mood remained vibrant with families continued shopping for Diwali and preparing to celebrate the festival together.
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