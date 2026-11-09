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Diwali Fire Scare: Rockets, Aerial Firecrackers Banned In Mumbai Till November 25

Mumbai Disaster Management Authority's restriction covers all residential buildings, rooftops, balconies, and slum pockets.

Diwali Fire Scare: Rockets, Aerial Firecrackers Banned In Mumbai Till Nov 25
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST

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Updated : November 9, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST

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Mumbai: In the wake of multiple fire incidents across the megacity, the Mumbai Disaster Management Authority on Monday banned the bursting of rockets and aerial firecrackers in the city until November 25.

The restriction covers all residential buildings, rooftops, balconies, and slum pockets, according to the order issued by the authority.

Three major fires were reported in different parts of the megacity on Diwali night alone, gutting several huts, shops, a garage, and parts of a commercial building.

The order, signed by additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare, cited the risk posed by rockets and other firecrackers that fly into the sky and land on rooftops, balconies, windows and other combustible materials, potentially triggering fires.

The authority said densely populated localities, high-rise buildings, slum areas, narrow roads and closely packed residential and commercial structures increase the risk of fire accidents caused by such firecrackers, posing a serious threat to life and property.

According to the order, the ban will remain in force in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from November 9 until 11.59 PM on November 25, 2026.

It also stated that the use of firecrackers other than rockets and similar aerial firecrackers will remain subject to existing laws, directions issued by competent authorities and orders passed by courts from time to time.

The authority said the restrictions were necessary to ensure public safety and prevent fire-related accidents and asked the concerned authorities to create awareness.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde issued an urgent video appeal urging citizens to celebrate responsibly and refrain from bursting firecrackers near residential buildings or on footpaths.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray called for police action in instances of rockets and aerial firecrackers entering people's homes and causing fires.

"The police and administration must certainly take official action in such cases. An explanation is needed," added Thackeray, the former state environment minister.

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Last Updated : November 9, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST

TAGGED:

MUMBAI DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DIWALI 2026
ROCKETS BANNED IN MUMBAI
AERIAL FIRECRACKERS BANNED

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