ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Fire Scare: Rockets, Aerial Firecrackers Banned In Mumbai Till November 25

Mumbai: In the wake of multiple fire incidents across the megacity, the Mumbai Disaster Management Authority on Monday banned the bursting of rockets and aerial firecrackers in the city until November 25.

The restriction covers all residential buildings, rooftops, balconies, and slum pockets, according to the order issued by the authority.

Three major fires were reported in different parts of the megacity on Diwali night alone, gutting several huts, shops, a garage, and parts of a commercial building.

The order, signed by additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare, cited the risk posed by rockets and other firecrackers that fly into the sky and land on rooftops, balconies, windows and other combustible materials, potentially triggering fires.

The authority said densely populated localities, high-rise buildings, slum areas, narrow roads and closely packed residential and commercial structures increase the risk of fire accidents caused by such firecrackers, posing a serious threat to life and property.

According to the order, the ban will remain in force in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from November 9 until 11.59 PM on November 25, 2026.