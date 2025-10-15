ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Fails To Lift The Mood Of This Disaster-Hit Uttarakhand Village

Dehradun: As India gears up for Diwali, markets are abuzz with shoppers. However, the festival of light failed to uplift the moods of the people of Karligad village, 20 kilometres from Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The recent disaster has rendered many families homeless with the loss of loved ones. Heavy rains on September 15 and 16 washed Karligad away, in which people lost their fields, barns and livestock. As villagers continue to reel under fear, the excitement for the Diwali festival is visibly missing from their faces. Speaking to ETV Bharat, they said they celebrated Diwali on the same day the disaster struck. Therefore, there is no joy left in celebrating it in the aftermath of the disaster. With debris all around and literally no roads left, they are yet to come out of the nightmare. Children walk on debris to reach school in Karligad. (ETV Bharat)