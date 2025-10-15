ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Fails To Lift The Mood Of This Disaster-Hit Uttarakhand Village

Heavy rains on September 15 and 16 washed away Karligad village, 20 kilometres from Dehradun, rendering many homeless, with some even losing their loved ones.

ith debris all around and literally no roads left, they are yet to come out of the nightmare. (ETV Bharat)
Dehradun: As India gears up for Diwali, markets are abuzz with shoppers. However, the festival of light failed to uplift the moods of the people of Karligad village, 20 kilometres from Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The recent disaster has rendered many families homeless with the loss of loved ones.

Heavy rains on September 15 and 16 washed Karligad away, in which people lost their fields, barns and livestock. As villagers continue to reel under fear, the excitement for the Diwali festival is visibly missing from their faces. Speaking to ETV Bharat, they said they celebrated Diwali on the same day the disaster struck. Therefore, there is no joy left in celebrating it in the aftermath of the disaster. With debris all around and literally no roads left, they are yet to come out of the nightmare.

Children walk on debris to reach school in Karligad. (ETV Bharat)

A villager said, "The disaster has devastated our lives. For us, Diwali is just a name, because not only has disaster left us homeless, but our shops, which were our source of livelihood, have also collapsed. Every time we see clouds, we fear another cloudburst. While there are no preparations for Diwali at the moment, God has already made arrangements for us."

As villagers on both sides are stranded, some say Diwali is currently a joyless occasion, as there is nothing to celebrate in this moment of dejection. A youth said the disaster continues to terrify people

A woman said, "The tragedy has wiped away all our joys, has eaten up our house, and we still haven't been able to arrange for food and shelter."

Still bearing the brunt of the 2011 disasters, the villagers demand swift relocation from the administration.

